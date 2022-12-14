Culpeper man charged with rape in reported early morning attack Sunday

A registered sex offender from Culpeper is in custody charged with rape following a reported early morning attack this past Sunday.

Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 11, Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 911 call from a woman hiding the in the 100-block of James Madison Highway. She told authorities she had just escaped from a sexual assault attack and was hiding from her attacker. Officers quickly responded to the area and located the 32-year-old woman.

Culpeper Police Department detectives responded to interview her and collect evidence. The woman was transported to UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center then to UVA hospital in Charlottesville for further medical attention, according to a release on Tuesday from Culpeper Police spokeswoman Master Police Office Julia Cole.

Services to Abused Families, Culpeper PD co-responder program and Culpeper County Victim/Witness Program were on site to help the woman.

Kenneth Jerome Brown Jr., 30, was subsequently charged with rape, a felony. He is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond.

Brown is listed on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry due to a conviction in 2011 of an unrelated investigation, according to Cole.

Investigators determined that Brown and the victim knew each other. The woman lives in another state and had traveled to Virginia to visit family, Cole said. Brown and the woman made arrangements for him to take her to her family in another county.

Brown instead took her to a residence in Town of Culpeper where he reportedly assaulted the woman. The woman later escaped the residence and called 911. The Virginia State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the residence where additional evidence and a vehicle were seized.

Brown is slated to appear Feb. 1, 2023 in Culpeper General District Court for a preliminary hearing. His defense lawyer is Kirk Milam, according to online court records.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Additional charges are possible as the investigation progresses, Cole said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Detective Norma McGuckin at 540/829-5523 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous should contact Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.

Sexual assault victims can contact RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the National Sexual Assault Hotline for services and support at 800/656-HOPE (4673) or rainn.org (in Spanish hotline rainn.org/es).

Virginia State Police maintains the Virginia Sex Offender Registry at sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/sor/. The registry is based on the Virginia General Assembly's decision to facilitate access to publicly available information about persons convicted of specified offenses. Adults on the registry are included by virtue of their conviction record and applicable state law.