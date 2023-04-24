A Culpeper man died early Saturday following a several-county vehicle pursuit with police, according to a release from Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint in the early morning hours of April 22 near New Baltimore when a driver refused to stop.

A deputy at the checkpoint initiated a vehicle pursuit that entered Prince William County and continued into Fairfax County on Lee Highway Route 29, according to the release.

Near the intersection of Bull Run Post Office Road, close to Manassas battlefield outside of Centreville, the fleeing driver sideswiped another vehicle, also traveling north on Lee Highway, causing him to lose control.

Police said the driver of the fleeing vehicle struck the guardrail and crashed off of the road.

He was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene, the release stated.

The driver was identified as Ashton Robinson, 39, of Culpeper.

Occupants of the vehicle that was struck were not seriously injured.

Fairfax County Police Department is conducting the crash investigation.