Culpeper man dies in single-vehicle crash in Fauquier, 4 passengers injured

A Culpeper man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Fauquier County after police say he may have suffered a medical emergency. Four passengers in the truck were seriously injured.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 2:50 p.m. July 11 along Route 215 (Vint Hill Rd) just east of Route 600 (Broad Run Church Rd), north of Warrenton, according to a news release Tuesday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2000 Ford F-350 was traveling east on Route 215 when it crossed a double solid centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Ford, David E. Kirby, 41, died at the crash scene as a result of his injuries. Kirby was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

Three passengers in the Ford, a 36-year-old woman, 19-year-old male, and a 12-year-old male, all suffered serious injuries and were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

A fourth passenger, a 17-year-old male suffered serious injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

A medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash that remains under investigation, Coffey said.