Culpeper man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fauquier

A Culpeper man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C. Scally is investigating the wreck that occured at 2:40 p.m. April 30 on U.S. Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) just North of Route 28 (Catlett Rd).

A 2021 Toyota RAV4 was traveling south on Rt. 29 when it rear-ended a 2020 Hino box truck, that was stopped at a red light. The impact caused the box truck to collide with a 2016 Ford Focus, that was also stopped at the light, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The box truck and Ford were also traveling southbound.

The driver of the Toyota, Albert D. Noonan, 55, of Culpeper, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Noonan was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the box truck, a 26-year-old male, of Bumpass, was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old female, of Warrenton, was not injured in the crash. The female was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.