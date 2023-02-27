A Culpeper man faces multiple felony drug and other charges following a traffic stop last week in the vicinity of a shopping center on James Madison Highway.

Two officers were sent to the hospital for treatment to drug exposure, police said in a release Monday afternoon. No one was seriously injured.

Around 5:35 p.m. on Feb. 24, Culpeper Police Department Officer M. Healy observed a suspected narcotics transaction in the back parking lot of Culpeper Town Square. K-9 Master Police Officer M. Haymaker and K-9 Officer M. Barone responded and the officer conducted a traffic stop, according to a release from Culpeper PD spokeswoman Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

The driver was identified as Duane Darnell Brown, 45, of Culpeper. Heidi Ludke, 57, of Gordonsville was a passenger in the vehicle, police said.

Officers observed a suspected fentanyl pill in a Ziploc baggie in the vehicle.

When officers attempted to take Brown into custody, he refused to comply, reportedly assaulted them, and tried to run away. Brown and one of the officers received minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 88 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 25 grams of suspected meth, and 37 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, according to Cole. Some of the items were individually packaged. Digital scales and multiple smoking devices were also located inside the vehicle.

During the search, two officers suffered direct exposure to one of the powdered narcotics and began showing symptoms of a possible overdose, Cole said. They were transported to Culpeper hospital as a precaution, treated and released a short time later.

“Watching firsthand two of your people suffer an exposure is terrifying,” said Capt. Tim Chilton. “As careful as they were, all it took was an untied bag of powder and a puff of air to send two of our people to the hospital. It’s a testament to our officers’ training that as soon as we saw signs of exposure, everyone jumped into action to take care of our own.”

Brown was charged with four counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, distribution of Schedule I or II (3rd offense), possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II (3rd offense), resisting arrest with force, and fleeing from a law enforcement officer. He is being held in the county jail.

Ludke was found to have two outstanding warrants for felony probation violation through Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and was taken into custody.

“This is another example of our men and women getting put in harm’s way at the hands of those who wish to distribute poison in our community,” said Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Settle. “I’m incredibly thankful that these two officers were able to recover from this exposure, and I commend the officers and medical personnel who quickly jumped to their aid.”

Anyone with additional information about this active investigation is asked to call 540/829-5529 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips go to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or at culpeperpd.org.