Culpeper man fatally shot by deputy on Thanksgiving

A local man authorities say was armed with multiple guns was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day by a Culpeper County Sheriff’s deputy.

Virginia State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Nov. 26 outside of a residence in the 13000 block of Brock Lane, located off of Eggbornsville Road just west of Catalpa.

The sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call around 2:09 p.m. on Thursday to the location for a domestic incident involving an armed man, according to a news release late Thursday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, the man was sitting on the porch armed with a firearm, the release stated. Officials on scene attempted to negotiate with him for around 30 minutes in an effort to deescalate the situation.

During that time, the man entered and exited the house multiple times and produced additional firearms, according to Sgt. Coffey. Still armed with a firearm, the man advanced in the direction of law enforcement personnel.

A deputy fired and the man was struck. He was transported to Culpeper UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died.