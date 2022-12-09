 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper man fatally struck in I-66 work zone trying to help at crash scene

A Culpeper man is dead after being struck in a work zone Thursday on I-66 in Fairfax.

A road worker, 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell did not survive his injuries and died at the scene, according to a release from Virginia State Police. Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle that struck the local man and then left the scene.

At approximately 12:58 a.m. on Dec. 8, a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near Exit 60. The driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot. State police is investigating that crash and working to locate that driver as well, according to a new release.

The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries and was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital.

This crash occurred in an active highway work zone and was witnessed by one of the workers, Franzell. The Culpeper man reported to his supervisor that he was going to check on the drivers, exited his work vehicle and ran over to the crash scene.

While checking on the driver of the Honda, a maroon vehicle came through the work zone at a high rate of speed and hit Franzell. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Debris from the maroon vehicle was collected at the scene and state police has determined the striking vehicle was a 2013-2015 maroon/burgundy Chevrolet Malibu, the release stated. The Malibu will be missing its driver's side mirror and have substantial damage to the front driver's side.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information about the maroon Chevrolet Malibu is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 703/803-0026 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

