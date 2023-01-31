Culpeper man gets nine years in federal fentanyl trafficking case

A Culpeper man who conspired with his wife and cousin to sell multiple kilograms of methamphetamine and thousands of counterfeit fentanyl pills was sentenced last week to nine years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville stated in a Jan. 25 release.

Fahid Rashid, 32, pled guilty in November to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl, and one count distributing methamphetamine.

His wife, Kahlisah Zuma Khan, 31, and his cousin, 30-year-old Akhter Ahmed of Spotsylvania, were previously convicted of drug conspiracy charges.

Ahmed is serving a 45-month prison term, while Khan was ordered to serve 46 months.

From June 2020 through April 2021, Rashid, Khan and Ahmed used multiple addresses in Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Fairfax and elsewhere to traffic drugs, according to court documents. A number of law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Orange sheriff’s offices and Virginia State Police.

The case started with an anonymous drug complaint from a neighbor to the Culpeper Police Department in 2020 about someone smoking marijuana in town, said acting Police Chief Chris Settle in a phone call Friday.

“That’s how this entire case started,” Settle said. “We are always amazed how the smallest tip, the smallest incident can turn into something big.”

When asked about the sentence, Settle said there certain advantages to federal prosecution.

“We have seen the fruits of that in this case—the legal system has spoken and we have to accept that.”

Culpeper is not the only town with multi-jurisdictional drug activity and criminal activity coming from the outside, he said.

“We have been pretty good if we do get complaints of narcotics activity and distribution, we will investigate aggressively,” Settle said. “We use all the tools of the justice system as we can—federal, state partners to maximize the prosecution of people bringing this deadly poison into our communities.”

Culpeper Police Department Investigator Nolan Overby received a 2021 State HEAT Award for his work on the case with the local task force.

He led the probe that resulted in the seizure that year of six vehicles, more than 40,000 counterfeit Xanax and fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of meth and $50,000 cash.