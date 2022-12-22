 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper man indicted in teen sexting case

A Culpeper County Circuit Court grand jury on Monday handed down two indictments in the ongoing teen sexting case involving a former public schools employee.

Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 47, of Culpeper, was indicted Dec. 19 on charges of using a computer to solicit nude photos from a minor and taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory relationship. The alleged crimes occurred June 21.

Smith is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 14. He remains free on $40,000 secured bond.

The defendant is well-known locally for his work as a choral instructor and gospel artist. Smith formerly led worship at Culpeper Baptist Church.

He was a also special education paraprofessional at Culpeper County High School in the 2021-22 academic year slated to become long-term substitute for the school choir class.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smith in July after receiving a report from a parent that he was possibly grooming her 16-year-old son.

The defendant subsequently admitted to police he asked the student for nude photos while summer school was in session, according to court records.

Amy Harper is representing Smith.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

