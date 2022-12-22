Culpeper man indicted in teen sexting case

A Culpeper County Circuit Court grand jury on Monday handed down two indictments in the ongoing teen sexting case involving a former public schools employee.
Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 47, of Culpeper, was indicted Dec. 19 on charges of using a computer to solicit nude photos from a minor and taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory relationship. The alleged crimes occurred June 21.
Smith is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 14. He remains free on $40,000 secured bond.
The defendant is well-known locally for his work as a choral instructor and gospel artist. Smith formerly led worship at Culpeper Baptist Church.
He was a also special education paraprofessional at Culpeper County High School in the 2021-22 academic year slated to become long-term substitute for the school choir class.
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smith in July after receiving a report from a parent that he was possibly grooming her 16-year-old son.
The defendant subsequently admitted to police he asked the student for nude photos while summer school was in session, according to court records.
Amy Harper is representing Smith.
