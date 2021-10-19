Culpeper man, neighbor argued about Trump, ending in deadly shooting of sister

The bullet passed through her and struck another man at the cookout in the arm, resulting in the malicious wounding charge.

“Torri Robinson was his friend, as well as family members that were there,” the prosecutor said. “She got in the middle of an argument between them.”

Harper, in her opening statement, said Chandler should be charged with second degree murder because there was no premeditation.

Douglas Robinson testified during the preliminary hearing, saying he observed the defendant consume a lot of alcohol on that day, a mixture of beer and liquor. Douglas Robinson, Chandler and two others at the party were discussing politics “and he seemed to think he knew more than everybody (else),” Robinson testified. “We had words. I think his feelings got hurt.”

Douglas Robinson testified the defendant stated he was going to go inside of his house, get his gun and “blow your (expletive deleted) head off.” Robinson said Chandler came right back outside and put the gun to his head.

The defendant “then stepped back and discharged the firearm,” Douglas Robinson testified. The bullet struck the other man in the arm and “must have ricocheted from the table,” he added. “It hit my sister.”