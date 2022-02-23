Culpeper man pleads guilty to murdering neighbor in 2020 following argument about Trump

A 67-year-old Culpeper man who fatally shot his neighbor friend in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday in circuit court.

Leroy Chandler entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of second degree murder in the Sept. 19, 2020 death of 56-year-old Torri Kim Robinson.

The incident occurred after Chandler argued with Robinson’s brother about then-President Donald Trump in what the defense described as a horrible accident.

It happened during a cookout outside of their townhomes on Vantage Place, just behind the water tower off of Belle Court.

The same bullet that struck and killed Robinson passed through and hit another man at the cookout in the arm, according to court testimony. For that, Chandler also pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful wounding.

The charges were downgraded from first degree murder and malicious wounding per a plea agreement with the Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The defendant appeared in person beside his court-appointed attorney Amy Harper for the hearing. Answering questions from Judge Dale Durrer, Chandler stated he had an 11th grade education and could not read, but could write.

The defendant said he worked 35 years laying asphalt as a heavy equipment operator.

Durrer explained the maximum penalty for the crimes to which he pleaded guilty, per guidelines, was 45 years. The plea agreement capped Chandler’s maximum incarceration in a state prison to 20 years.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Randy Herring represented the prosecution in the case. He said their office had been in constant communication with the family and friends of the two victims and that they had asked the court to accept the plea agreement.

“We do believe it meets the ends of justice,” Herring said.

Harper said it was an appropriate disposition of the case and asked the court to accept it.

Durrer said evidence in the case was more than sufficient to support the guilty pleas.

He noted Chandler was “a person of obvious intelligence” having operated heavy equipment for as long as he did. The judge made sure that the defendant was aware of the implications of the plea agreement and that Harper had read the documents to him.

Durrer, in accepting the plea agreement and finding Chandler guilty, said it was negotiated in good faith by two experienced attorneys. He added it was really important to the court that the victims were kept in contact with and that they were in full support of the agreement.

The defendant will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on May 24 in circuit court.

According to court documents, Chandler and Robinson’s brother, who had both been drinking alcohol, got into an argument over then-President Donald Trump at the party at the defendant’s house.

Insults, threats and obscenities were exchanged. After a while, Chandler went inside his house to get a gun, came back outside, kept arguing and it escalated.

When Robinson stepped in front of her brother to stop the argument, Chandler inadvertently shot her in the chest. Robinson and Chandler had been good friends, and neighbors, according to court testimony.

A police detective testified at the preliminary hearing that the bullet was intended for Robinson’s brother, who lived in her basement.

Robinson, a local cheer coach and native of Brooklyn, N.Y., left behind a school-aged daughter.

On Vantage Place Wednesday afternoon, a neighbor sitting on her porch across from the shooting scene recalled the deadly incident.

“All I remember is a man running out of the back of the house screaming, ‘Say it ain’t so!’” said the neighbor, a Vantage Place resident for more than 10 years.

The woman said the saddest part about it was the child left behind without a mother.

“I remember her when she was a baby,” the neighbor said.

