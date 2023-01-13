Culpeper man quickly apprehended in daylight robbery of woman, 68, on East Street

A Culpeper man remains in custody charged with a felony after police say he knocked down a 68-year-old woman and stole her purse while she was walking with her family downtown last Wednesday.

Quick police work and the use of drones allowed the suspect to be quickly apprehended, according to a release on Thursday from Culpeper Police Dept. spokesperson Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

Culpeper County E911 received a call around 3:17 p.m. on Jan. 11 for a robbery that had just occurred in the area of the 300-block of South East Street. The 68-year-old female was checked by EMS for minor injuries, but ultimately did not have to be transported to the hospital.

According to the victim and her family members, a male suspect took her pocketbook and pushed her to the ground before running away. A description of the suspect as well as a direction of travel was given to police.

Police officers saturated the area canvassing for the suspect, Cole said. An officer on her way home from court spotted a person matching the suspect’s description walking the railroad tracks.

Culpeper PD Drone Team members deployed a drone, spotted the suspect, and provided perimeter officers with real-time information. When the suspect stepped off the tracks into a remote area, he was met by officers and detained, Cole said. The suspect at first provided fake ID to police, but eventually provided his real name. Some of the victim’s stolen property was in his possession, according to police.

Detectives responded to conduct interviews and collect evidence with assistance from a forensic specialist, K-9 teams as well as the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Florentino Guerrero, 22, of Culpeper was charged in the incident with robbery and misdemeanor false ID to Law Enforcement. Guerrero is being held at the Culpeper County Jail. James Reid is listed as his defense attorney in online court records.

Police say Guerrero approached the victim, grabbed her purse and then ran toward the railroad tracks, located along the back of East Street. The man then reportedly went into a housing area to hide the stolen purse, but kept some of the woman’s property, and altered his appearance to avoid suspicion, Cole said. Guerrero later directed law enforcement to the purse and all of the property was recovered.

“This case was quickly solved thanks to the rapid response from all of our divisions,” said Acting Chief Chris Settle. “Patrol, community policing, street crimes, K-9, and general investigations all responded with a coordinated effort to apprehend this man.”

Settle thanked CCSO for its assistance, dispatchers for maintaining the flow of information and resources, and Norfolk Southern Railroad for pausing train operations in the area so that officers and K-9s could safely investigate.

“Without this overwhelming coordinated response and the help of observant witnesses, we wouldn’t have had such a successful outcome,” he said.

Culpeper Crime/Victim Witness also responded to provie assistance and support to the woman. Anyone with additional information about this active investigation is asked to call MPO Detective Tim Sisk at 540/829-5535 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Submit anonymous tips through Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.