A town of Culpeper man will spend 10 years in the state penitentiary for dealing cocaine out of his former residence on Spring Street.
Patrick Daniel Porterfield Close, 29, pleaded guilty in December to possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, second offense, as part of a plea agreement with special prosecutor G. Ryan Mehaffey, a deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Spotsylvania County.
The global pandemic delayed Close’s original sentencing in the spring.
Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer recused himself from hearing Monday’s trial, according to court records, because of his relationship with the defendant’s father, Gary Close, former longtime Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Durrer was a former deputy under Gary Close.
Retired Prince William County Judge Richard B. Potter was appointed to preside in the case. He sentenced Patrick Close in Culpeper County Circuit Court to three years, all suspended, on the drug possession charge, and 40 years for the two distribution charges, with 30 years suspended, per the plea deal.
On May 2, 2019, Close was arrested following a warrant search of his home, off of South Main Street, as part of a multi-agency drug sting involving the Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force.
Police seized cocaine, marijuana, edibles, LSD and other narcotics from the home as well as cash connected to dealing, the Culpeper PD said in a statement at the time. Cocaine and other narcotics with a $6,000 street value were seized as part a focused investigation into drug distribution in town.
Special prosecutor Mehaffey said in an email to the Star-Exponent on Tuesday the defendant did not receive special treatment because his father was a Culpeper prosecutor.
“There was no request for special treatment nor would I have honored any such request,” Mehaffey said, adding he was aware of who Gary Close is. “I would hope and trust that I would treat his son just as the son of somebody from nothing.”
Mehaffey said the 10-year active sentence was appropriate.
“It is important to me for there to be confidence in the process and I pursued a collaborative process with a number of different perspectives in agreeing to that sentence, including my own,” he said.
Mehaffey said in the past eight years he has mainly specialized in prosecuting serious and complex narcotics crimes.
“I believe my reputation is that I’m tough on drug dealers,” he said. “In my opinion and experience, generally, a 10-year sentence is a lengthy and tough sentence for selling cocaine.”
Lead investigator on the case, former Culpeper PD Lt. Jeff Dodson, in addition, was satisfied with the sentence, the prosecutor said. Dodson, now chief of police in Radford affirmed the same, declining further comment.
Judge Potter was free to decline the 10-year active sentence included in the plea deal, Mehaffey added, saying he also consulted with a local defense attorney on the appropriateness of the length of jail time.
“I sought as much input as I could in the case, knowing the potential importance of the process to public confidence,” he said, asked about other recent drug convictions with higher sentences.
Mehaffey noted the defendant, since his arrest more than a year ago, has been polite and cooperative with police “and to the best of my knowledge, genuinely penitent.”
In closing, the special prosecutor said his goal “was to impose a fair and impartial community standard of accountability on Mr. Close ... the process was good and genuine. Be confident in that,” Mehaffey said.
Washington, D.C. defense attorney James Boykin, a former neighbor of the Close family, represented Patrick Close pro bono.
“He’s a really polite, honest guy who made some bad choices and I wanted to see if I could help him,” Boykin said in a phone conversation on Tuesday.
The defense attorney said he felt the 10-year active sentence was just, and that the judge made it clear if he messes up again, the full sentence would kick in.
“I hope he takes this opportunity to get on the right path moving forward,” Boykin said.
Upon release from the penitentiary, Close will be on “indefinite supervision” or 99 years of probation, a condition the defense attorney said he had never before encountered.
