Culpeper man sentenced to 18.5 years in fatal shooting of neighbor

Family and friends described Torri Kim Robinson as the peacemaker of the family.

The Culpeper woman’s life came to a tragic end in an incident on Sept. 19, 2020 when an argument over politics at a cookout, where folks were consuming alcohol, turned deadly.

Robinson was 56 at the time of her death. She was a retired corrections officer who had gone back to work in probation. Robinson had a daughter, now 11, and was active in her child’s life as a cheer coach.

Robinson’s next-door neighbor on Vantage Place in the Town of Culpeper, 67-year-old Leroy Chandler, was sentenced Tuesday in her death in Culpeper County Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and unlawful wounding in the incident in which another partygoer was shot in the arm. The maximum sentence, per the plea agreement, was 20 years.

Judge Dale Durrer sentenced Chandler to 18 years and six months on the two charges and ordered him to pay $9,500 in restitution to the family for the funeral and court costs.

The case was larger than Ms. Robinson and Mr. Chandler, the judge noted.

“It’s a statement on how we interact with each other as a society,” Durrer said. Mixing politics with drinking and then introducing a gun is no way to interact, he noted.

On that fatal day, Robinson and Chandler were hosting a party together when her brother got into an argument with her neighbor.

Robinson and Chandler were neighbors and best friends who enjoyed coffee together each morning, various people described during Tuesday’s sentencing.

The argument that ended her life was about ex-President Donald Trump.

“They started talking about Trump—I said that’s not right,” Chandler said on the stand Tuesday.

According to testimony, Chandler was mispronouncing the former president’s name, and Robinson’s brother, Doug, was making fun of him for it.

“He was calling me dumb and stupid, ignorant,” Chandler said. “I went to get the gun.”

Asked on cross examination what he had been drinking that day, the defendant responded, “Homemade liquor,” a combination of vodka, gin, moonshine and lemonade.

Chandler said Tuesday he never meant to hurt anyone when he went and got the gun. He said he meant to scare Doug Robinson.

“To leave me alone,” Chandler said.

Upon returning to the outdoor party with the gun, the defendant said he showed it to Mr. Robinson, threatening him.

Chandler said he put the firearm on the seat beside him, describing an ensuing tussle.

When Torri Robinson attempted to diffuse the situation, the gun went off, fatally striking her and the other man.

Doug Robinson, on the stand Tuesday, said his sister was an upstanding citizen who worked in law enforcement her whole life.

“It’s a terrible accident that should have never happened,” Mr. Robinson said, calling the shooting “a cowardly act.”

Doug Robinson, who knew Chandler for years and called him like “family,” said he is ashamed to know the defendant. He said he will never forgive him for killing his sister.

“I’m glad this coward will be in a cage where he deserves to be,” Robinson said.

Torri’s sister, Karen Robinson, also a longtime acquaintance of the defendant called it “a sad incident.”

“In my heart, I forgave Mr. Chandler,” she said.

Karen Robinson added there are too many irresponsible people with guns in America.

“They got to do something about these guns laws,” she said. “People dying every day.”

Karen Robinson said her sister was a beacon in the community. Torri’s daughter asks for her mother all the time, Karen Robinson said. There is sadness behind her eyes, she added.

“It’s something missing. It’s like a hole right there,” Robinson said, touching her chest.

Torri and Leroy were best friends, she said on cross-examination.

“He did not mean for it to occur,” Karen Robinson said.

Torri Robinson was the bond that held the family together, said her friend Billie Jo Wright, a correctional officer, whose husband was shot in the arm that night, but survived.

“The family is lost,” Wright said of the impact of Robinson’s death.

She added her and her husband forgive Chandler.

“He has always been nice to us,” Wright said, adding, “It was a poor choice to bring a gun out. He has to live with that choice.”

Probation and parole officer Lori Sisson said on the stand that Chandler accepted full responsibility for his actions and was remorseful. A reduced sentence based on those factors could have been six years in jail.

Chandler’s adult son and daughter and his ex-wife spoke on his behalf at sentencing. Torri Robinson was his best friend, the son said.

He said her family was like his family, but they have since had no contact. The son and daughter moved from Culpeper immediately after the slaying due to threats, the son said.

Chandler’s daughter described her father as being distraught on the night of the shooting.

“He wishes it never happened. He wishes he could take it back. He misses Torri,” she said.

Chandler’s cousin, Joseph Davis, recalled Doug Robinson and Leroy Chandler attending Bible study together.

“He would do anything for you,” Davis said of his cousin. “He always had my back.”

Davis said he had never seen Chandler with a gun.

Chandler said Tuesday he did not pull the trigger that night and that he never intended to hurt Doug Robinson with whom he was arguing. The defendant admitted it was his gun that caused Torri Robinson’s death.

“I had no business going in the house and bringing it out,” Chandler said.

Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Deputy Attorney Travis Owens called it a tragic outcome to what should have an avoidable incident. He told Durrer that Robinson’s family wished for the judge to determine the length of the jail sentence.

“What happened that night was based on the defendant going inside and grabbing a gun because someone was making fun of him,” Owens said. “He never intended to kill or shoot Torri. She was trying to deescalate. She is the unfortunate victim of the defendant’s anger and inability to control himself.”

Defense attorney Amy Harper said Chandler did not mean to harm anybody on that fateful night. She asked for the lowest end of a potential sentence, six years.

“He is a good man who made a terrible mistake,” Harper said.

Like others, she said mixing guns with alcohol and the politics of that time was a bad idea.

Chandler, at allocution, said sorry to the family.

The site of the cookout was in disarray when Culpeper Police arrived on the scene, Judge Durrer said prior to handing down his sentence. Blood was everywhere.

Chandler is an intelligent person, the judge noted, recalling all the steps he took to get up out of his chair, open the door to his house, walk into the room, retrieve the gun, and walk back outside with it.

“Leroy Chandler had the opportunity to stop, think and reflect—this is not a good idea,” Durrer said.

