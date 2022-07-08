Culpeper man shot dead after chase with West Virginia police

West Virginia law-enforcement officers on Wednesday shot and killed a Culpeper man on a federal highway after they say he fled a vehicle crash, stole a pickup truck and led police on a chase.

The events in Bradley, W.Va., leading up to the shooting death of 36-year-old Matthew Scott Jones are under investigation, West Virginia State Police Capt. R. A. Maddy told The Associated Press.

Jones was killed July 6 on U.S. 19 in Bradley, a community of fewer than 2,000 people. In Culpeper, a town and county of 52,000, the deceased man was known to local authorities, an official said.

Jones, who stood 6-foot-4, had a series of DUI convictions and probation violations spanning from 2011 to 2022, according to court records.

A video of Wednesday's shooting in West Virginia, which news outlets reported was recorded by a passerby from a car, has been circulating on social media, according to The Associated Press.

In it, Jones walks onto the freeway while holding what appears to be a handgun. At least a half-dozen law enforcement officers are in pursuit with their guns drawn.

Jones alternately points the object in his hand at his head and raises it in the air several times while facing the officers and then turning his back and walking away.

An officer shoots Jones, who falls to the ground. Then authorities fire several more times, even as he lies unresponsive, AP reported of the video.

“During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect's death,” police said in their news release.

Jones first came to the authorities' attention Wednesday morning when they received 911 calls about an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene in Raleigh County, according to the release.

According to the statement, Jones then stole a pickup truck and fled in an unknown direction. A short time later, he was located at a mall in the stolen vehicle. Jones refused to stop for officers, who chased him in two counties. Jones got out of the truck after it became disabled off U.S. 19, authorities said.