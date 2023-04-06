A Culpeper man recently won $150,000 playing the Virginia Lottery.

“I kept looking at it, making sure it was real!” Victor Mosher told lottery officials.

His lucky ticket matched four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number in the March 4 drawing.

Normally that would be a $50,000 prize. However, he spent an extra dollar for Power Play on each ticket, tripling his prize to $150,000.

“When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it!” he said. “It’s absolutely amazing!”

Mosher bought his winning ticket at Legacy Markets, located at 16176 Bennett Road in Culpeper. The winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number was 16.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Culpeper County received more than $6.1 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year, according to Virginia Lottery.