Culpeper man's essay wins a break for ‘Community Angel'

“We love her so much,” he added, emotion heavy in his voice. “We try to do everything we can to make sure she gets the things in life that she loves. We make sure she’s happy. That’s all we do.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Talking about what the family has been through in the past year, Meister said Cassie has no concept of what COVID-19 is, and doesn’t understand why life has had to change dramatically.

“All we can do is make sure she knows her mom and dad love her, no matter what happens,” he said.

This makes what Tiffany Good does for Cassie all the more valuable.

“She understands about Cassie, and she legitimately cares,” Meister said. “Just that means the world to us.”

Using resources available through the Community Services Board, Good “seeks services and other help on behalf of her clients, to help make their lives better,” he said.

Recently, he said Good sought a waiver grant so the family could install smart home-security measures. Cameras were placed throughout their house so Cassie’s parents could monitor their daughter’s movements more easily for her safety, giving everyone in the household a little more independence.