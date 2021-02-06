Culpeper man's essay wins a break for ‘Community Angel'

For years, Davy Meister wanted to do something to express his heartfelt gratitude to someone who has made an enormous difference to his family.
The Culpeper Christian School drama teacher finally saw his opportunity, in a contest advertised by Massanutten Resort while he was visiting the winter playland near Harrisonburg over Christmas.
“They asked for people to write an essay about a ‘Community Angel’—someone who makes an impact in their community in a special way,” Meister said in an interview. “I knew this was the perfect way to recognize Tiffany.”
The Culpeper County resident immediately wrote up the required 250-word essay, which began: “Tiffany Good has the perfect last name!
“This tireless, selfless heart of solid-gold social-services support coordinator has blessed countless special-needs families while serving with dignity and honor at the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board.”
In late January, Madison County resident Tiffany Good was notified she was one of the winners of the contest, which included a $500 gift card to spend in any way she wishes at the resort.
“They called me and explained everything and I was taken aback, very surprised,” Good told the Star-Exponent. “I’m just doing my job, and never expected anything like this.”
Good has never been to the Central Virginia resort on Massanutten Mountain, where a plethora of snow tubing, skiing and other adventures await.
“I haven’t been there, but I’ve always heard about it,” Good said. “Now with my three kiddos, it’s wonderful and a great opportunity.”
Good has been with the Community Services Board for nine years, having been inspired to pursue a career there by her father, Ryan Strother, a Madison native who was a senior transit operator and worked many years for the agency. He died in 2017.
Sometimes, when she was “itty-bitty,” Good recalled that her dad took her along as he drove area seniors from place to place.
“I fell in love with it then. I adored him and adored all the people he worked with,” Good said. “I wanted to help people and make a difference like he did.”
For the past five years, Good has worked to coordinate support for clients with special needs. She figures out what people need and helps them get it, writing grant applications to pay for client services, then working with service providers and local businesses.
One is Cassie Meister, 43, the daughter of Davy and Patricia Meister. They were both serving in the Air Force when Cassie was born in 1978.
“During her birth, Cassie’s oxygen was cut off for a length of time, which caused permanent brain damage,” Davy Meister said.
“We love her so much,” he added, emotion heavy in his voice. “We try to do everything we can to make sure she gets the things in life that she loves. We make sure she’s happy. That’s all we do.”
Talking about what the family has been through in the past year, Meister said Cassie has no concept of what COVID-19 is, and doesn’t understand why life has had to change dramatically.
“All we can do is make sure she knows her mom and dad love her, no matter what happens,” he said.
This makes what Tiffany Good does for Cassie all the more valuable.
“She understands about Cassie, and she legitimately cares,” Meister said. “Just that means the world to us.”
Using resources available through the Community Services Board, Good “seeks services and other help on behalf of her clients, to help make their lives better,” he said.
Recently, he said Good sought a waiver grant so the family could install smart home-security measures. Cameras were placed throughout their house so Cassie’s parents could monitor their daughter’s movements more easily for her safety, giving everyone in the household a little more independence.
“The money is out there, but the difficult part is finding services that will accept these grants,” Meister said. “Tiffany is relentless in her pursuit to find someone who will give these services to someone like my daughter.”
Early in the pandemic, Meister said, Good would come and visit Cassie, who couldn’t have contact with anyone directly.
“If Cassie gets COVID, she’s not going to survive COVID, so we’re pretty strict—we’ve kept away from everybody since March,” he said.
Good knew this, and respected it. She would go to Cassie’s window, tap lightly, and call out, “Hello, girlfriend!”
“My daughter’s face would light up, and she would smile just as wide as the Grand Canyon,” Meister said. “It seems like such a little thing to you and me. But it was huge for my daughter, to see Tiffany through her window.”
The New Year’s Cheers essay contest was devised by Sarah Elson, director of business relations at Massanutten. She and Marketing Manager Morgan Mowbray sifted through about 80 nominations, selecting 10 winners. Each won a $500 gift card.
“We wanted to give back to communities in the region during a time when people could use a little extra cheer because of COVID,” Mowbray said in an interview Thursday. “We thought it would be neat to share their stories and spread a little happiness.”
Between emergency workers and medical personnel and many others who were nominated, the common denominator was they were all hard-working people who gave of themselves to help others, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging times everyone faces, Mowbray said.
“It’s definitely heartwarming reading everyone’s stories—I wish we could have had everyone win a gift card,” Mowbray said. “It inspired me—so many who work so hard with a smile on their face. It makes me ask, what more can I do to help those around me?”
A video of each of the winners and their stories is on the Massanutten website, massanutten.com.
Meister is so glad that his essay earned the Good family—Tiffany; her husband, Nathan; Raymond, 9; Matthew, 3; and Alexandra, 1—some time away together.
“Tiffany is a tireless crusader, no different to me from heroes on the front line—she’s a defender of those who desperately need, but can’t seek out services for themselves,” he said. “There’s nobody more deserving.”
