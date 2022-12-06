Culpeper mapping use of opioid abatement settlement funds

As deaths, overdoses and overall misery from use of opioids continues here and across the country, Culpeper County is positioned to see some relief from the drug manufacturers and companies responsible for the epidemic.

County Administrator John Egertson provided an update Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors regarding the state’s Opioid Abatement Authority and Opioid Settlement funds received or projected to be received by the County as part of ongoing state and national litigation.

So far, Culpeper County has received nearly $194,000 in funds to be used for opioid abatement—investment in programs, services and other offerings intended to ease the drug crisis.

In all, through the year 2040, Culpeper County will see more than $1.2 million in payments for this purpose. Annual payments will range from $57,000 to $80,000, Egertson said.

Potential use of the funds and core strategies will cover: naloxone or other approved drugs to reverse opioid overdoses, medication-assisted treatment, pregnant or post-partum women, treatment for neonatal abstinence, expansion of recovery services, treatment for incarcerated population, prevention programs, expansion of syringe service programs and evidence-based data collection, according to a report to the board.

Egerton said the county would work with various county agencies on coordinating use of the funds including the County Attorney, Community Services, Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Human Services, sheriff’s office and town police.

“It would be my intent to be speaking to all those folks as we move this along,” Egerston said.

He noted Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services had submitted a proposal to use the funds in a regional manner in expanding impact.

The RRCS idea is fo an Overdose Response Unit. The initiative would establish first responder and peer partnerships, increase peer engagement with emergency departments, and provide access to peer recovery services. The unit would respond at first opportunity following a substance use incident to increase engagement and access to substance use and Medication Assisted Treatment through engagement with peer recovery services, the proposal before board stated.

A portion of the money could also be used for support of the new Culpeper Drug Court. Whereas the state DOC had allocated funding for a drug court coordinator, that money recently went away, Egertson said.

An opioid abatement spending plan proposal will be developed and brought before the board public safety committee in the near future. Culpeper County could also be eligible for additional funding to tackle the problem through grants anticipated to be distributed the state authority. Egerston said the application process would be announced in January.