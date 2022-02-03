Culpeper Masons hosting Kena Shriners at public open house

Culpeper Masons will host the Kena Shriners of Manassas at 7 p.m. next Thursday, Feb. 10 at an open house.

The special event, open to the public, is designed to spread awareness about one of the most effective and easily recognizable charitable organizations in the world.

Fairfax Lodge No. 43 AF & AM, upstairs at 209 E. Davis St., will open its doors to highlight the group that supports more than two dozen Shriners Hospitals for Children across North America.

The fraternal organization is most known for the little cars its members drive in parades.

Sadly, there will be no little cars at the Culpeper open house.

But the Kena Shriners will present a program on what Shriners do and how to become one, said Fred Soutter Jr., president of the Kena Shrine in Manassas as well as secretary of the Fairfax Lodge.

“All Shriners are Masons but not all Masons are Shriners. In order for a man to be a Shriner he must first be a Mason,” Soutter said.

“Members of the Kena Membership committee are coming to Fairfax Lodge to present a program to the Masons in hopes that some may become interested and join the Shrine,” he said.

Shriners International is a fraternity based on fun, fellowship, and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief and truth, with nearly 200 temples in several countries and thousands of clubs around the world, according to the group’s web site.

Their mission is straightforward.

Shriners are committed to being the premier fraternal organization for men of good character; providing interactive, quality programs and services for members, their families, and friends in a spirit of fun, fellowship, and social camaraderie; fostering self-improvement through leadership, education, the perpetuation of moral values, and community involvement; and serving mankind through the resources of its philanthropy, Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Shriners are known for their compassion for others and for being active participants in local communities,” according to kena.org. “The bottom line is that Shriners help make the world a better place.”

Since 1952, Kena Shriners has been located in Northern Virginia starting at the George Washington Masonic Memorial in Alexandria.

In 1964, the temple moved to Fairfax City and in 2018 Kena Shriners moved to its new home at 9500 Technology Drive in Manassas.

Kena Shriner Secretary Jeff St. Onge has been a Mason since 2005. The iconic photo of a Shriner carrying a child—and their crutches—inspired the retired Air Force serviceman to join the fraternity.

“No man is taller than when he stoops down to a child,” said St. Onge, a DOD contractor, in a phone call. “I have so much, my children are grown, have a good job and a home—why wouldn’t I give back?”

Soutter said he could go on for days talking about all the good things the Shriners do. Check out shrinerschildrens.org/ and kena.org to learn more.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.