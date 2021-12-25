Culpeper Masons, St. Stephen's, joined in history, partner for Christmas blood drive

A pair of local neighboring entities entwined in history recently partnered to hold a blood drive for Christmas as donation levels suffer during the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairfax Masonic Lodge No. 43 AF & AM, upstairs at 209 E. Davis St., joined with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, less than a block away on East Street, for a daylong American Red Cross Blood Drive in the parish hall. Each of the 35 reservation slots was filled more than week prior to the event.
By 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 20, more than a dozen pints of blood had been given, according to church member Harold Boyd, who was manning check-in.
“Because of their long stairs, they asked if they could use our facility,” Boyd said.
It was the first blood drive in the parish hall since 2019, prior to the pandemic.
The goal for the day was 23 pints, said Ava Gardner, an account manager in the Red Cross’s Earlysville office.
Donations of O negative and O positive blood are most needed at this point, she said. “We’re experiencing a severe shortage,” Gardner said.
St. Stephen’s and the Masons have long been connected.
The church building there now was built in 1821, but the church started earlier.
St. Stephen’s first ordained minister, the Rev. Hawley, was a Freemason and belonged to Fairfax Lodge, as did Revolutionary War Gen. Edward Stevens.
He deeded the land to St. Stephen’s for its downtown church and was an Episcopalian. Before the church was built, members gathered in the original Masonic Lodge on Main Street in Culpeper.
The Rev. Hawley became second rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square and the chaplain to the Grand Lodge.
“Later, upon looking at the cornerstone following the earthquake, there was a dedication from the Lodge. It is now inscribed on a gold plate in the narthex as you walk into the church. One of the stained glass windows is the Patron Saint of the Lodge, John the Revelator,” according to a history provided by the Masons.
For today’s Masons, partnering with the church on the blood drive was simple.
“We’re to help the community,” said Mason John Stinnette.
(540) 825-4315