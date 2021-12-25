Culpeper Masons, St. Stephen's, joined in history, partner for Christmas blood drive

A pair of local neighboring entities entwined in history recently partnered to hold a blood drive for Christmas as donation levels suffer during the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairfax Masonic Lodge No. 43 AF & AM, upstairs at 209 E. Davis St., joined with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, less than a block away on East Street, for a daylong American Red Cross Blood Drive in the parish hall. Each of the 35 reservation slots was filled more than week prior to the event.

By 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 20, more than a dozen pints of blood had been given, according to church member Harold Boyd, who was manning check-in.

“Because of their long stairs, they asked if they could use our facility,” Boyd said.

It was the first blood drive in the parish hall since 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The goal for the day was 23 pints, said Ava Gardner, an account manager in the Red Cross’s Earlysville office.

Donations of O negative and O positive blood are most needed at this point, she said. “We’re experiencing a severe shortage,” Gardner said.

St. Stephen’s and the Masons have long been connected.