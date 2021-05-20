Culpeper mayor announces he will not seek third term in November election

Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger announced late Wednesday on social media that he would not seek reelection to a third term in November following his father’s death in 2020.
“It is with mixed emotions that I post this,” the town native wrote on Facebook. “I love my town and I’m not going to disappear, but after the passing of my dad in August I feel it has become more important that I spend more time with my family.”
Olinger, who runs an auto parts store on Main Street, has been on town council for 21 years and will finish out the rest of 2021 as mayor. He is married with three sons.
Olinger announced in January he would run again, and said in Wednesday’s post the decision to not run came after much thought and prayers.
“I have had the pleasure of working with other great council members and an outstanding town staff, where we worked as a team to accomplish many projects during my tenure. I truly appreciate all of the support I have received over my years of service,” he said.
Olinger’s father, “Nick” Stanley Olinger, died August 25 at the age of 86. Nick Olinger worked for many years running the auto parts store as well, a legacy he passed onto his son.
Culpeper Town Councilman Jon Russell is running for mayor in the November election and is certified to be on the ballot. Councilwoman Jamie Clancey announced Thursday morning she would run in light of Olinger's announcement.
Local candidates have until June 8 to meet filing requirements to be on the ballot in the 2021 General Election, including collecting signatures, which Clancey was busy doing Thursday morning.
In a statement early Thursday, Russell thanked Olinger for his years of service to Culpeper.
"I can relate. I lost my dad in 2008. Some dads are larger than life and their passing takes a long while to work through. I admire his commitment to his family. I look forward to finishing out the year with him on council," said Russell, a two-term councilman, husband and father of four.
