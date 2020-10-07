Culpeper mayor, local motorcyclists, raise money for food closet

A group of Culpeper-area motorcycle riders gathered last month in memory of a friend to raise money for the Culpeper Food Closet.
Starting at Pepper’s Grill on Sunday, Sept. 19, the local ABATE chapter hosted the 14th annual Jim Orange Memorial Benefit Poker Run, raising about $1,000 and 20 pounds of food for those in need.
About 35 riders participated in the ride, which went from Culpeper to Headmaster’s in Sperryville, Cooter’s Garage in Luray and the Saga Meadery in Front Royal.
“We usually host three riding events each year and all enthusiasts, anyone in the public is invited and welcome to join us,” said organizer Sharon Keaton in an email.
The Culpeper resident and her husband, Andy Keaton, led the ride together. They’ve both been part of the local chapter for more than 25 years.
“When we host chapter events, members are encouraged to bring friends and family who may want to be part of the fun,” she said.
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger and his wife participated in the ride.
“He rides a Harley with his Mrs. On the back,” Keaton said. “They had to split off before the end-of-ride festivities.”
Keaton said the local motorcycle rights group has been hosting the Jim Orange Ride since 2006.
“Jim lived in Amissville and worked for the Culpeper Post Office in maintenance,” she said. “He was kind, dependable and passionate about Harleys and riding.”
Orange, a veteran, was an active member of the ABATE group and coordinator of the Culpeper chapter.
“So many lost a friend when Jim Orange hit a deer on his bike on Rt. 229,” Keaton said. “Jim was very much a brother to us all. He is sorely missed.”
Keaton called the recent ride in Orange’s honor a great success. “We were blessed with beautiful weather and had good participation to raise funds for the Culpeper Food Closet,” she said.
Keaton was especially grateful to Pepper’s Grill for allowing space for the ride, as well as the other locations at which the group stopped.
“It was a beautiful day and a great ride,” she said.
