Culpeper mayor, local motorcyclists, raise money for food closet

A group of Culpeper-area motorcycle riders gathered last month in memory of a friend to raise money for the Culpeper Food Closet.

Starting at Pepper’s Grill on Sunday, Sept. 19, the local ABATE chapter hosted the 14th annual Jim Orange Memorial Benefit Poker Run, raising about $1,000 and 20 pounds of food for those in need.

About 35 riders participated in the ride, which went from Culpeper to Headmaster’s in Sperryville, Cooter’s Garage in Luray and the Saga Meadery in Front Royal.

“We usually host three riding events each year and all enthusiasts, anyone in the public is invited and welcome to join us,” said organizer Sharon Keaton in an email.

The Culpeper resident and her husband, Andy Keaton, led the ride together. They’ve both been part of the local chapter for more than 25 years.

“When we host chapter events, members are encouraged to bring friends and family who may want to be part of the fun,” she said.

Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger and his wife participated in the ride.

“He rides a Harley with his Mrs. On the back,” Keaton said. “They had to split off before the end-of-ride festivities.”