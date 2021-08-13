 Skip to main content
Culpeper Medical Center reports July babies
Culpeper Medical Center reports July babies

Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver

Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver and her peers knit caps for every baby born in the hospital’s Birthing Center.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

July 6, 2021: Jude Denham-Paul Chase, boy, to Amy Weakley and Kerr Chase of Culpeper

July 13, 2021: Delaney Rose Hurst, girl, to Stefani and Anthony Hurst of Culpeper

July 17, 2021: Waylon Louis Nau, boy, to Sabrina Morgan and Michael Nau of Orange

July 20, 2021: KcLynn Irene McGuire, girl, to Cristal and Casey McGuire of Madison

July 21, 2021: Emerson Quinn Shore, girl, to Brooke and Phillip Shore of Culpeper

July 22, 2021: Raeleigh Jean McDaniel, girl, to Maddi and Liam McDaniel of Fauquier

July 24, 2021: Maris Bridget Birch, girl, to Megan and Daniel Birch of Culpeper

July 24, 2021: Melakhi Kruz Ivory, boy, to Tamara Lambert and Vertdell Ivory Jr. of Culpeper

July 26, 2021: Everett Hail Stanley, boy, to Cherrie and Gregory P. Stanley Jr. of Culpeper

July 27, 2021: Aubree Lenora Seal, girl, to Taylor Dodson and Charles Seal of Culpeper

July 28, 2021: Carina Sophia Jimenez Duarte, girl, to Baylin Valeska Duarte Orellana and Dwight Jimenez Chavez of Culpeper

