Culpeper Medical Center reports July babies

July 6, 2021: Jude Denham-Paul Chase, boy, to Amy Weakley and Kerr Chase of Culpeper

July 13, 2021: Delaney Rose Hurst, girl, to Stefani and Anthony Hurst of Culpeper

July 17, 2021: Waylon Louis Nau, boy, to Sabrina Morgan and Michael Nau of Orange

July 20, 2021: KcLynn Irene McGuire, girl, to Cristal and Casey McGuire of Madison

July 21, 2021: Emerson Quinn Shore, girl, to Brooke and Phillip Shore of Culpeper

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

July 22, 2021: Raeleigh Jean McDaniel, girl, to Maddi and Liam McDaniel of Fauquier

July 24, 2021: Maris Bridget Birch, girl, to Megan and Daniel Birch of Culpeper

July 24, 2021: Melakhi Kruz Ivory, boy, to Tamara Lambert and Vertdell Ivory Jr. of Culpeper

July 26, 2021: Everett Hail Stanley, boy, to Cherrie and Gregory P. Stanley Jr. of Culpeper

July 27, 2021: Aubree Lenora Seal, girl, to Taylor Dodson and Charles Seal of Culpeper

July 28, 2021: Carina Sophia Jimenez Duarte, girl, to Baylin Valeska Duarte Orellana and Dwight Jimenez Chavez of Culpeper