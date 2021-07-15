Culpeper Medical Center reports June babies

June 5, 2021: Grace Everleigh Nobbs, girl, to Jennifer and Daniel Nobbs of Culpeper
June 6, 2021: Lorenzo Castro, boy, to Kelsey Yates and Emiliano Castro of Madison
June 6, 2021: Marshall Christopher Whitley, boy, to Stephanie Keith-Whitley and Christopher Whitley of Orange
June 18, 2021: Russell Timothy Hitt, boy, to Hannah Edwards, Dalton Hitt of Culpeper
June 20, 2021: Eidel Antonio, boy, to Wendy Clemencia Lopez Perez and Anderson Antonio Yoc Cruz of Culpeper
June 28, 2021: Odin Isaac Woodward, boy, to Stacy and Chrissy Woodward of Madison
June 29, 2021: Ashton Lee Kraft, boy, to Teresa DeSimone and Robert Kraft of Orange
June 29, 2021: Malachi Alexander Boxley, boy, to Jacqueline Helme and Preston Boxley of Culpeper