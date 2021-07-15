 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Medical Center reports June babies
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Medical Center reports June babies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver

Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver and her peers knit caps for every baby born in the hospital’s Birthing Center.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

June 5, 2021: Grace Everleigh Nobbs, girl, to Jennifer and Daniel Nobbs of Culpeper

June 6, 2021: Lorenzo Castro, boy, to Kelsey Yates and Emiliano Castro of Madison

June 6, 2021: Marshall Christopher Whitley, boy, to Stephanie Keith-Whitley and Christopher Whitley of Orange

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

June 18, 2021: Russell Timothy Hitt, boy, to Hannah Edwards, Dalton Hitt of Culpeper

June 20, 2021: Eidel Antonio, boy, to Wendy Clemencia Lopez Perez and Anderson Antonio Yoc Cruz of Culpeper

June 28, 2021: Odin Isaac Woodward, boy, to Stacy and Chrissy Woodward of Madison

June 29, 2021: Ashton Lee Kraft, boy, to Teresa DeSimone and Robert Kraft of Orange

June 29, 2021: Malachi Alexander Boxley, boy, to Jacqueline Helme and Preston Boxley of Culpeper

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News