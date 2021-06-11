 Skip to main content
Culpeper Medical Center reports May babies
Culpeper Medical Center reports May babies

Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver

Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver and her peers knit caps for every baby born in the Birthing Center.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

May 3, 2021: Addison Ray Hopkins, girl, to Jennifer Ross and Corey Hopkins of Rappahannock

May 6, 2021: Kazleigh Jewel Finley, girl, to Brittany Marie and Joshua Jon Finley of Culpeper

May 11, 2021: Luca Vincent Burgh, boy, to Annie and Adam Burgh of Culpeper

May 11, 2021: Andres Enrique Rivera Escobar, boy, to Andrea Tatiana Escobar Ortiz and Mario Enrique Rivera of Prince William

May 19, 2021: Ava Rae Garcia, girl, to Kayla and Chris Garcia of Rappahannock

May 31, 2021: Sierra Chevelle Rose Lee, girl, to Cassandra Miller and Garrett Lee of Culpeper

