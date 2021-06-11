Culpeper Medical Center reports May babies

CONTRIBUTED REPORT
May 3, 2021: Addison Ray Hopkins, girl, to Jennifer Ross and Corey Hopkins of Rappahannock
May 6, 2021: Kazleigh Jewel Finley, girl, to Brittany Marie and Joshua Jon Finley of Culpeper
May 11, 2021: Luca Vincent Burgh, boy, to Annie and Adam Burgh of Culpeper
May 11, 2021: Andres Enrique Rivera Escobar, boy, to Andrea Tatiana Escobar Ortiz and Mario Enrique Rivera of Prince William
May 19, 2021: Ava Rae Garcia, girl, to Kayla and Chris Garcia of Rappahannock
May 31, 2021: Sierra Chevelle Rose Lee, girl, to Cassandra Miller and Garrett Lee of Culpeper
