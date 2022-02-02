Culpeper Mexican restaurant destroyed in early morning kitchen fire

No one was injured in a large fire early Wednesday that started in the commercial kitchen of a Mexican restaurant on Willis Lane in the town of Culpeper.

Eight fire & rescue crews responded along with police when first reported to E911 dispatch at 1:05 a.m. in the area near several hotels.

The former Golden Corral building at 891 Willis Lane near the 29 Bypass was up in flames and a total loss in a fire that started in the kitchen, possibly a grease fire, authorities said.

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Co. 1 Deputy Chief Junior Perryman said the E911 call came in as a fire on the back side of the building already coming through the roof.

Due to the orientation of the former buffet eatery built in the 1980s at the highway interchange, fire crews could not get their trucks behind the building to attack the fire head-on.

Instead, firefighters were hand-laying the hoses to reach the kitchen area where the fire started, Perryman said.

“It was large,” he said of the fire. “With the open ceiling concept, it traveled the entire length inside.”

Crews attacked the fire from above with aerial and ladder trucks and with firefighters inside the restaurant mindful of potential ceiling and dormer collapse.

It took a couple of hours to substantially extinguish the blaze, Perryman said. Crews were out there all night and well into the morning getting it out completely.

Not being able to reach the back meant a lot more water had to be used, Perryman said. At one point, the town was asked to boost water pressure in the area to provide enough to fight the fire, the deputy chief said.

The water immediately turned to ice on exterior surfaces making for a slippery scene.

Thankfully the fire was mostly contained to the structure, there were no heavy winds and the smoke went straight up instead of towards the nearby hotels, Perryman said.

“Everyone walked away unscathed,” he said.

Co. 1 was first response receiving assistance from two EMS career staff units from Culpeper County Fire & Rescue, Rapidan VFD, Brandy Station VFD, Warrenton Volunteer Fire Tower 11-01, Reva Co. 16, Salem Co. 8, Little Fork Co. 9 and Culpeper Police Department.

Culpeper County career units provided EMS rehab for firefighters and helped with fire suppression, Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten said of his staff who are cross-trained to do both.

Cavalier Real Estate Investments, based in Culpeper, is listed as owner of the circa 1985 building that for years housed the popular buffet at Golden Corral.

According to online tax database, the building was purchased in 2020 for $934,000.

The restaurant opened in 2014 as a second location for Pancho Villa Mexican in the town, its original location on South Main Street.

Currently, the site was operating as Don Eladio’s Cantina, with a second location in King George.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.