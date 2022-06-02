Culpeper Middle School 8th grader wins Outstanding Achievement Award

Culpeper Middle School 8th grader Miranda Prezleski was recently selected for the National Junior Honor Society’s Outstanding Achievement Award.

Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work supporting the pillars of NJHS: scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Prezleski is president of the NJHS chapter at CMS, and has been involved in planning or running every major society event at the school this academic year.

“Miranda sets learning goals for herself to help her stay on track with learning what she needs to in order to achieve her goals,” said teacher Robert Dwyer, NJHS advisor.

The student describes her own character as being someone who "always strives for perfection while showing great honesty and integrity,” the teacher added.

In her application essay, Prezleski wrote about how the society’s pillars shaped her middle school experience.

“Throughout my time at CMS and as a member of NJHS, I have grown in many ways and learned how to display these qualities in my everyday life and interactions with others,” she said. “I am thankful for the experiences.”

Prezleski will receive $500 in a college savings account.