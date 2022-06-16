Culpeper Middle School getting new assistant principal

Adam Pawlowski, with 12 years’ experience in public education, has been named a new assistant principal at Culpeper Middle School, effective July 1, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools.

He previously worked as Director of Student Activities at Rachel Carson Middle School in Fairfax County, as middle & high school special education teacher in Fairfax and special education teacher at New Directions Alternative Education in Manassas, according to CCPS division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Prior to working in education, Pawlowski was a development manager for a private company in Sarasota, FL. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education and master’s in education in administration education leadership from George Mason University. He has a K-12 Virginia license in the areas of special education, health & physical education and administration and supervision PreK-12.

Pawlowski lives in Bealeton with his wife, Jen, a first grade instructional assistant in Fairfax. His daughter, Georgia, is graduating from Brentsville High School later this month. His stepsons, Gavin, will graduate from Freedom High School in Woodbridge later this month and Caden will be a sophomore in the fall.

In his free time, Pawlowski enjoys fishing and playing golf.

“I look forward to helping the students and staff of CCPS dream more, learn more, do more and become more,” he said in a statement.