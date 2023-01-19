Culpeper minor faces gun charges

A Culpeper minor is being held in juvenile detention center after police say he fired a gun at a passing vehicle from his home in the area of Thomas Way, off of Belle Avenue.

One of the rounds reportedly struck another home in the area and entered a child’s bedroom closet, according to a release on Thursday from Master Police Office Julia Cole, department spokesperson. No one was injured.

The shots fired were reported around 11:11 p.m. on Jan. 14.

He is charged with underage possession of firearm, reckless handling of firearm, brandishing, shooting at an occupied vehicle and shooting across a roadway, Cole said.

Police said the shooting was related to an altercation between him and two other young adults that took place elsewhere in town. All of the parties were known to each other and this was not a random altercation, Cole said.

This was a potentially life-threatening incident,” said Culpeper Police Acting Chief Chris Settle. “We’re all grateful that no one was hurt, especially an innocent adult or child in the safety of their own home.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Richard McKnight at 540/829-5529 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Submit anonymous tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.