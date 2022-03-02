Culpeper Minutemen celebrate Washington's Birthday, African American patriots

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution celebrated the 290th anniversary of George Washington’s birth.

George Washington was “First in War, First in Peace and First in the Hearts of his Countrymen,” historic accounts recall. This refers to him being the Commander and Chief of the Continental Army during the revolution; giving up his commission after the war to return to Mt. Vernon; and finally as the first President of the United States. The local ceremony at Yowell Meadow Park focused on George Washington as President.

At the start of the ceremony, the local chapter honored R.E. Deane with a Bronze Good Citizenship Medal for his decades of service to the Town of Culpeper, and also conferred the Fire Commendation Medal on him for his 60 years of service to the Culpeper Fire Department.

The Minutemen also honored many of the African American and Native American Patriots from the Culpeper area who took up arms during the American Revolution and fought for liberty for themselves and others.

“We hope to make that a separate event next year to help kick off Black History Month,” said Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Tom Hamill.