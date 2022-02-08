Culpeper Minutemen join in honoring Geo. Washington's enslaved valet, Billy Lee

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution joined other members of the statewide history group on Feb. 5 for a Memorial Service at Mount Vernon honoring William “Billy” Lee, George Washington’s Valet.

According to Mount Vernon, William Lee arrived at the Virginia plantation in 1768 with his younger brother, Frank, as enslaved individuals.

Both William and Frank were described as mixed race, probably meaning they were sons of an enslaved mother and a white father, according to a release from Charles Jameson with the Culpeper Minutemen.

For two decades, William Lee accompanied Washington nearly everywhere. As a manservant or valet, he assisted with myriad tasks, from delivering messages to laying out clothes to tying a silk ribbon around his hair. An excellent horseman who was described as muscular and athletic, Lee also rode in Washington’s beloved fox hunts.

William Lee served with Washington throughout the Revolutionary War, was responsible for organizing the general’s personal affairs, including his voluminous papers and holding his spyglass.

Spending more than seven years in close proximity during the intensity of war seems to have made Washington and Lee’s relationship especially close. The former’s views on slavery shifted significantly during the war, and he emerged with a new abhorrence of slavery and a commitment to neither buy nor sell enslaved people and avoid separating families, Jameson stated.

Many factors likely influenced Washington’s evolution, but his close relationship with William Lee may have helped him understand more fully the humanity of those he enslaved.

When the retired President died, William Lee was the only enslaved person freed immediately in his will.

Washington provided Lee with an annual allowance for the rest of his life, noting “this I give him as a testimony of my sense of his attachment to me, and for his faithful services during the Revolutionary War.” Lee remained on the estate and is buried in the enslaved cemetery at Mount Vernon.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter will recognize Washington’s Farewell Address and the Patriots of Colored who served him in the Revolutionary War from this area at 4 p.m. on his birthday, Feb. 22 at Yowell Meadow Park at the Culpeper Minutemen Monument and Charters of Freedom Exhibit.