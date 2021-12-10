Culpeper Minutemen mark battle anniversary

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, early on Thursday morning, commemorated the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Great Bridge, the first battle of the Revolution, Dec. 9, 1775.
A musket salute was given (see photo) around 7:30 a.m. in Yowell Meadow Park beside the Charters of Freedom display.
Several chapters presented wreaths in Culpeper at the Charters of Freedom monument at the park on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary and the Culpeper Minute Men Battalion, which first mustered there in 1775 before traveling to Chesapeake for the battle.