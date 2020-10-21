Culpeper Minutemen monument nearly finished, recognizes freedom fighters' diversity

Research on these forgotten/ unknown patriots, detailed below, is from the Daughters of the American Revolution, pension files and from 900 free African Americans from Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Delaware who served in the Revolutionary War.

Among them was Billy Flora, of Norfolk, listed as a “free Negro of mixed race,” in 1801. He fought gallantly with the Minutemen at Great Bridge and was held in high esteem for his heroism while serving with the militia in 1775, according to the research provided by Jameson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a sentry, Flora held off eight British soldiers, covering their retreat by loading his musket and firing seven more times before retreating himself. But before he did he pulled up a board from the bridge to hinder the British. Billy Flora was said to have reported for the War of 1812 carrying the same musket he used in the Revolutionary War.

African-American Francis Bundy enlisted at 18 and served for more than three years, including at the Siege of Yorktown. In the 1820 Census for Culpeper County, he was listed as a free person of color. William Bunday served three years during the American Revolution and was listed as a free mulatto head of a Culpeper household in 1810.