Culpeper Minutemen monument nearly finished, recognizes freedom fighters' diversity

Self-trained in military tactics to respond at “a minute’s notice,” the Culpeper Minutemen organized in 1775 to help fight the British during the American Revolution. The 350 men from Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties gathered for that first meeting under a large oak tree in today’s Yowell Meadow Park.
On Saturday at 11 a.m., the colonial soldiers of yesteryear – both known and forgotten – will receive modern-day recognition with the dedication of a substantial monument in the park recognizing their efforts as early freedom fighters.
The 16.5-ton granite boulder donated by Virginia Mist quarry of Rapidan is engraved with the names of the Minutemen colonels, major and captains as well as notable dates in their service. Engraved bricks comprising the walkway around the boulder will honor 15 African-American patriots from Virginia as well as native men who also fought English rule, but were not recognized by history – until now.
The initiative of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution was five years in the making, sparked by the late chapter member, Lon Lacey.
The Minutemen monument will be situated next to Virginia’s first Charters of Freedom display containing replica, bronze, engraved copies of the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and U.S. Constitution. The Charters Foundation, based in North Carolina, raises money to fund their project by selling inscribed pavers at https://chartersoffreedom.com/shop/ to be placed in front of the documents for all to view and honor patriotism.
Public works crews and volunteers have been installing the dual projects, with its attractive brick, stone and metal components, in recent weeks. Charles Jameson, president of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, helped lead the patriotic project along with fellow chapter member Keith Price, Culpeper Town Councilman. Both have been on site many days in recent weeks guiding the project to fruition.
“It is a great relief and feeling of pride to see this monument finally completed,” said Price on Wednesday. “A lot of effort by many people went into it and it has turned out amazing.”
Recognizing the Black men and natives who fought along the recognized Minutemen has been particularly important for Jameson, an African-American descended from Col. David Jameson, a white flag bearer for the original Culpeper Minutemen.
“We cannot call the African Americans and American Indians Culpeper Minute Men, but we can acknowledge that they fought with those who were Culpeper Minute Men,” Jameson said.” Many of these patriots were at Yorktown on October 19, 1781 when the British surrendered.”
He added, “Most of the 15 were in the service for three to five years and most were at Yorktown,” said Jameson. “By some of the affidavits they were well known by some of the Minute Men. We have purchased the engraved bricks for all 15.”
Research on these forgotten/ unknown patriots, detailed below, is from the Daughters of the American Revolution, pension files and from 900 free African Americans from Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Delaware who served in the Revolutionary War.
Among them was Billy Flora, of Norfolk, listed as a “free Negro of mixed race,” in 1801. He fought gallantly with the Minutemen at Great Bridge and was held in high esteem for his heroism while serving with the militia in 1775, according to the research provided by Jameson.
As a sentry, Flora held off eight British soldiers, covering their retreat by loading his musket and firing seven more times before retreating himself. But before he did he pulled up a board from the bridge to hinder the British. Billy Flora was said to have reported for the War of 1812 carrying the same musket he used in the Revolutionary War.
African-American Francis Bundy enlisted at 18 and served for more than three years, including at the Siege of Yorktown. In the 1820 Census for Culpeper County, he was listed as a free person of color. William Bunday served three years during the American Revolution and was listed as a free mulatto head of a Culpeper household in 1810.
Thomas Camel/ Campbell, “a black man,” was enslaved in Virginia. He entered the service in Sept. 1776 under Captain Wilson in Culpeper County, where he was a resident, and marched to join the main army under George Washington, according to the research provided by Jameson.
William Clark enlisted in 1776 and was discharged from service in Philadelphia. He was in the battles of Germantown and Monmouth and escaped capture at Charleston, S.C. On his way back to Virginia, Clarke met John Jameson and continued in his service through the end of the war. Justice of the Peace David Jameson helped William get his pension by verifying that his brother, John, had spoken highly of William as a person and soldier.
Henry Hill enlisted in the Revolution at the Orange County Courthouse and fought in the Siege at Yorktown among others. His family was associated with the anti-slavery First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Ohio, where Henry was listed as a free person of color in 1830.
Luke Hughes was enslaved in Stafford County and served in the Revolution with the 3rd Regiment. He was listed as a “free mulatto” head of Culpeper household in 1810.
Billy Pinn, a Native American from Fauquier, served in the Rifle Corps, and had two brothers, his father and grandfather also fighting in the Revolution.
African American John Ralls was drafted into the Revolution from Culpeper County and fought on the Continental Line for 18 months.
Jonathan Ross served as a fifer in the Revolutionary War and was listed as a “mulatto taxable” in Culpeper County from 1782-1802. He and his two brothers walked home and settled here. They married, purchased land, and protected their families by living together on the same land.
Reuben Ross belonged to the 10th Va. Regiment from June 1777 to the end of the war. He and family members sold two lots in Stevensburg and in 1810 Ross was listed as “free mulatto” head of household in Culpeper County. David Ross, of Culpeper, enlisted in 1777 for three years.
Joseph Tyler was a slave called, “Indian Joe,” when he sued for his freedom in Louisa County in 1767. He was described as a mulatto or Indian man who served in Gabriel Jones’ company of Marines in Culpeper County in 1777.
Robert Wood enlisted in Fauquier County early in the Revolutionary War and served until the end. He was discharged from service in New Jersey, his affidavit signed by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall.
Finally, the last Black patriot to be recognized at Saturday’s Minutemen monument dedication is Robert Owls, formerly of Virginia. He was wounded at in battle from a musket shot to his left leg. In his pension application was an affidavit from his commanding officer 1808 stating, “The bearer Robert Owls, a yellow man who now says he is an inhabitant of Jefferson County, served as a soldier in my Regiment 1779-1780, he was considered and said to be free born.”
