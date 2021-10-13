Culpeper Minutemen recognize local public servants

Several individuals were recognized Monday night for their contributions to the Culpeper community.
The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented nine public service awards at a meeting held Oct. 11 at Pepper’s Grill.
“We have always been proud to recognize those who serve and give to our communities,” Culpeper Minutemen President Charles Jamison said Monday. “These recipients will be included in a booklet published and distributed at the Annual Congress of the Sons of the American Revolution in Savannah, Ga. next July, 2022.”
Jameson said the Minutemen recognize individuals serving in law enforcement, fire, safety and emergency medical services for their contributions to the community and for heroic acts.
“These two officers, without safety equipment, climbed a 250-foot tower with disregard for their own personal safety to save a person’s life that was armed with two weapons and threatened to do harm to himself,” Jameson said of award recipients Brittany Jenkins and Alfred Cooper. “Ultimately he just needed some empathy and someone to talk to and a safe ending was had by all. Thank you!”
Of the Madison County law enforcement and emergency officers, Jameson said nearly a year ago this group responded to a midnight call to help an adult and small child trapped in high water on Jacks Shop Road.
“In the middle of the night while facing a raging river, Madison first responders performed a swift water rescue and was able to retrieve the female and small child to safety,” Jameson said.
Also recognized were Culpeper Police Department Detective Nolan Overby for his collaborative efforts between agencies, and Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger, who has served in that role since 2014. “Thank you for the commitment to this community and keeping it safe,” Jameson said.
Each recipient received a certificate and medal:
-Nolan Overby, Culpeper Town Police Detective, received the Law Enforcement and Commendation and Medal.
Receiving the Heroism Commendation and Medal:
-Donald Dillion, Madison County Sherriff Office
-Galvin Helme, Madison County EMS
-Coleman Walters, Madison County Rescue Squad
-Noah Foster, Madison County Rescue Squad
-Brian Gordon, Madison County Volunteer Fire Company
-Lieutenant Brittany Jenkins, Town of Culpeper Police Dept.
-Officer Alfred Cooper, Town of Culpeper Police Dept.
Culpeper Mayor Michael Olinger received the Bronze Good Citizenship Certificate and Medal.
Dale Corey, past president of the award-winning James Wood SAR chapter, drove down from Front Royal to assist with the Color Guard presentation. “The Culpeper Chapter is very well-run,” Corey said. “They have about 85 members and can help anyone discover if they have an ancestor who participated in the American Revolution.”
The Sons of the American Revolution, along with the Daughters of the American Revolution, will host a free Genealogy Conference at the Warrenton Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Nov. 6. Registration is free, and includes breakfast, lunch, door prizes, classes, and assistance to discover your family history. For more information and to register, email Chapter President Charles Jamison at President@CulpeperMinuteMen.org.
Culpeper resident Dave Jennings contributed to this report.