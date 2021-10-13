Culpeper Minutemen recognize local public servants

Several individuals were recognized Monday night for their contributions to the Culpeper community.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented nine public service awards at a meeting held Oct. 11 at Pepper’s Grill.

“We have always been proud to recognize those who serve and give to our communities,” Culpeper Minutemen President Charles Jamison said Monday. “These recipients will be included in a booklet published and distributed at the Annual Congress of the Sons of the American Revolution in Savannah, Ga. next July, 2022.”

Jameson said the Minutemen recognize individuals serving in law enforcement, fire, safety and emergency medical services for their contributions to the community and for heroic acts.

“These two officers, without safety equipment, climbed a 250-foot tower with disregard for their own personal safety to save a person’s life that was armed with two weapons and threatened to do harm to himself,” Jameson said of award recipients Brittany Jenkins and Alfred Cooper. “Ultimately he just needed some empathy and someone to talk to and a safe ending was had by all. Thank you!”