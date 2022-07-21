Culpeper Minutemen SAR named best chapter in nation

The ever-visible and always patriotic Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution is the most active medium-sized chapter in all of America.

The honor, a first for the Minutemen, was so bestowed last week at the 2022 SAR National Congress held in Savannah, Georgia, according to a release.

It is presented to the one chapter nationwide, with 50-99 members that conducted the most complete programs or activities in 2021.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter received the Liberty Bell Award and President’s General Cup as part of this honor. These awards recognize Chapters that have executed the largest programs and created, supported or promoted a better understanding of the American Revolution and the founding documents.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter has been especially active in Culpeper and Fauquier Counties in recent years. The Minutemen members, descendants of actual Revolutionary War patriots, don period uniforms to present colors and history around Virginia. They are familiar faces at many community events in Culpeper, including on Veterans Day, Vietnam Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Flag Day.

The group was behind the effort for a Minutemen Monument in Yowell Meadow Park and the Charters of Freedom display of founding documents.

The 250th anniversary of the country’s birth in 2026 is swiftly approaching, and the Culpeper Minutemen are working on a number of commemorations of events from the Revolutionary War, the release stated.

In 2024, the Minutemen will celebrate the birth of Culpeper Baptist Church, and on Jul. 7, the Culpeper Resolves opposing Britain’s Stamp Act. The following year, 2025 is a big year for the Culpeper Minutemen with Oct. 25-26 plans for Culpeper Minutemen descendants to return for the 250th Commemoration of the Culpeper Minutemen Muster. Dec. 9, 2025 will be another special event representing the Culpeper Minutemen’s greatest battle at Great Bridge in Chesapeake.