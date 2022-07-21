Culpeper Minutemen SAR named best mid-sized chapter in nation

The ever-visible and always patriotic Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution is the most active medium-sized chapter in all of America.

The honor, a first for the Revolutionary War descendants group, was bestowed last week at the 2022 SAR National Congress held in Savannah, Ga.

It is presented to the one chapter nationwide, with 50 to 99 members, that conducted the most complete programs or activities in 2021.

As part of this honor, the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter received the Liberty Bell Award and President’s General Cup. These awards recognize Chapters that have executed the largest programs and created, supported or promoted a better understanding of the American Revolution and the founding documents.

In recent years, the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter has been especially active in Culpeper and Fauquier counties.

Minutemen members, descendants of actual Revolutionary War patriots, don period uniforms to present colors and history around Virginia. They are familiar faces at many community events in Culpeper, including on Veterans Day, Vietnam Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Flag Day.

The group was behind the effort for a Minutemen Monument in the town of Culpeper's Yowell Meadow Park and the park's Charters of Freedom display of U.S. founding documents.

The 250th anniversary of the country’s birth in 2026 is swiftly approaching, and the Culpeper Minutemen are working on a number of commemorations of events from the Revolutionary War, the chapter said in a statement this week.

In 2024, the minutemen will celebrate the birth of Culpeper Baptist Church, and on July 7, the Culpeper Resolves opposing Britain’s Stamp Act.

The following year, 2025, will be a big year for the Culpeper Minutemen, with Oct. 25-26 plans for minutemen descendants to return for the 250th commemoration of the Culpeper Minutemen Muster. Dec. 9, 2025, will be another special event, representing the Culpeper Minutemen’s largest battle, at Great Bridge in Chesapeake, Va.