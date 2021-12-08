Culpeper Minutemen were at first battle of Revolution at Great Bridge, Dec. 9, 1775

Early in the fight for American independence, five companies of Culpeper Minutemen, about 150 soldiers from this area, helped win an important victory for untried colonial forces against the British in a clash at daybreak near Chesapeake.
Alongside them was a free Black man, Billy Flora, from Virginia who assumed a key post in pushing back the enemy.
The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution will, early on Thursday morning, commemorate the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Great Bridge, the first battle of the Revolution, Dec. 9, 1775. A musket salute is planned for around 7:30 a.m. in Yowell Meadow Park at the Charters of Freedom display.
A member of the history group will fire eight shots with others assisting in the reloading of the powder. This will replicate Flora’s actions at the battle, according to a release from Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles Jameson.
“Our musket men go through a pre-check before firing. If someone does not go through the pre-check, they do not fire,” he said of safety measures in place.
On this day in 1775, riflemen from the Culpeper Minute Battalion participated in the defeat of British forces at Great Bridge. Col. Woodford led the patriot forces which consisted of his regiment, the Culpeper riflemen, local militia and militia from North Carolina, according to Jameson. This victory was significant because it deprived the British of use of Norfolk as a naval base, and gave Washington free transit of Virginia in shifting his forces north and south, he said.
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter celebrated the historical event Dec. 4 with other chapters and patriotic organizations at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum in Chesapeake. It was the be 68th annual wreath laying.
Several chapters will be presenting wreaths in Culpeper on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary and the Culpeper Minute Men Battalion.
The battle would not have been easy.
“The Virginians began a war of nerves with the British garrison, which huddled sick, cold and hungry inside the ‘hog-pen,’” according to “An 18th Century Perspective: Culpeper County,” published 1976 by Culpeper Historical Society.
Prior to the Battle of Great Bridge, a body servant of an American captain was sent to the British in Norfolk with orders to pose as a runaway slave, according to the book. This man convinced the British that only about 300 of the “shirtmen” were camped across the Great Bridge and that British could easily push them aside.
At 3 a.m. on Dec. 9, 1775, two columns of British and loyalists began to cross the partially destroyed bridge under fire from the Virginians, including Flora. The free African-American fired at least eight times before he fell back to the protection of the breastwork, according to An 18th Century Perspective.
