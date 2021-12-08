Culpeper Minutemen were at first battle of Revolution at Great Bridge, Dec. 9, 1775

Early in the fight for American independence, five companies of Culpeper Minutemen, about 150 soldiers from this area, helped win an important victory for untried colonial forces against the British in a clash at daybreak near Chesapeake.

Alongside them was a free Black man, Billy Flora, from Virginia who assumed a key post in pushing back the enemy.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution will, early on Thursday morning, commemorate the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Great Bridge, the first battle of the Revolution, Dec. 9, 1775. A musket salute is planned for around 7:30 a.m. in Yowell Meadow Park at the Charters of Freedom display.

A member of the history group will fire eight shots with others assisting in the reloading of the powder. This will replicate Flora’s actions at the battle, according to a release from Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles Jameson.

“Our musket men go through a pre-check before firing. If someone does not go through the pre-check, they do not fire,” he said of safety measures in place.

