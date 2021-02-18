Culpeper mosque complete, imam to be hired soon

On a recent Friday soon after noon, about 15 men gathered to pray in the new mosque completed last year by the Islamic Center of Culpeper.

Each knelt on a rectangular carpet for that purpose while being led in a worship service by Dr. Nabeel Babar, a founding member of the church who is also an endocrinologist with Wellspring Health in Culpeper.

At such a Jumuah prayer service, Babar said later in a phone interview, men are expected to attend, and women may attend if they wish.

He said worship leaders begin with a speech in English, followed by a sermon in Arabic and a recitation from the Quran, Muslim scripture.

“There are two units of prayer in which we stand and prostrate twice, and after that we finish the prayer,” Babar said. “Sometimes, afterward, the community will meet and socialize, collect donations and then we go back to work.”

The new building has been the focal point of the congregation’s worship since the end of 2020.

“We pray five times a day, every day,” said Mohammad Nawabe, president of the Islamic Center, at the church that day. “The building is very good, we’re very glad to have it.”