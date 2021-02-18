Culpeper mosque complete, imam to be hired soon

On a recent Friday soon after noon, about 15 men gathered to pray in the new mosque completed last year by the Islamic Center of Culpeper.
Each knelt on a rectangular carpet for that purpose while being led in a worship service by Dr. Nabeel Babar, a founding member of the church who is also an endocrinologist with Wellspring Health in Culpeper.
At such a Jumuah prayer service, Babar said later in a phone interview, men are expected to attend, and women may attend if they wish.
He said worship leaders begin with a speech in English, followed by a sermon in Arabic and a recitation from the Quran, Muslim scripture.
“There are two units of prayer in which we stand and prostrate twice, and after that we finish the prayer,” Babar said. “Sometimes, afterward, the community will meet and socialize, collect donations and then we go back to work.”
The new building has been the focal point of the congregation’s worship since the end of 2020.
“We pray five times a day, every day,” said Mohammad Nawabe, president of the Islamic Center, at the church that day. “The building is very good, we’re very glad to have it.”
The congregation of about 75 people has met in a variety of places over the past few years while the mosque was being built, including the Culpeper Library, train station, and in the basement of private homes.
The new building on Rixeyville Road in Culpeper was completed on Dec. 29, Nawabe said.
“God has been very good to us, and the community as well,” the local businessman, who owns a Culpeper car dealership, added. “We hope one day for a grand opening and to invite people to come see.”
Church members are careful to maintain social distancing to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus, and they wear masks during services.
“Everyone brings their own prayer rug, and we don’t share,” Nawabe said.
Babar said the building is finished on the upper level, but the basement still has work to be done.
“The downstairs area is where we gather for social events and meals together,” Babar said. “Also we have classes for children, and weddings.”
The building has been paid for as it stands now, after members raised $300,000 to cover the initial costs. Now, church leaders are accepting donations to complete the basement’s interior.
“We’re hoping by the summer maybe we’ll have enough,” Babar said.
Although up to this point the Muslim congregation has been led mostly by volunteers, such as Nawabe, Babar said that in March they will hire an imam, or pastor, to lead the church.
“This person has a theology degree and is qualified to deliberate on certain issues and deliver sermons as well as lead educational activities,” Babar said.
As with many churches in the area, the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard, especially for the Islamic Center’s senior citizens.
“They are very reluctant to come to the church or interact with anyone while the virus is out there,” Babar said. “With the vaccine coming, everyone is hoping for the best.”
