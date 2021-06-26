Culpeper mourns lifelong educator Bill Pearson, former Culpeper High principal

Culpeper resident Maggie Lawrence, who taught English and drama for 20 years at Culpeper High, said Pearson “wasn’t just fair, he was fearless. By that, I mean that he could deal with students, teachers and parents in a common-sense, fair manner, and he wouldn’t let anyone--faculty or students--be abused if he were present.

“As a former teacher, I know how important it is to feel that your administrator hears you and values your work beyond just the usual feel-good but ultimately meaningless platitudes, and Bill was that kind of administrator,” the retired educator said. “The gift he had for the job is not taught in any college course. When he retired, that respect and genuine liking for his faculty went with him. He was missed then, and he’ll be missed even more now.”Thinking of his unflappable nature, she laughed at her daughter’s tales of getting behind the wheel with Pearson as a teen learning the rules of the road. After stepping down as Culpeper High principal, he returned to teach driver’s education.