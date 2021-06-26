Culpeper mourns lifelong educator Bill Pearson, former Culpeper High principal

Culpeper-area residents are grieving for Bill Pearson, a beloved and respected retired principal of Culpeper County High School. He died at home Thursday after a long illness, in the company of his children, his wife and their dogs. He was 79.
Born Walter William Pearson III on Jan. 6, 1942, in Warrenton, the educator served 23 years as a Culpeper High Blue Devil. When he retired as the school’s principal in 1996, Culpeper High’s gymnasium was named in his honor. His portrait hangs in the gym’s entrance in tribute to the lifelong sports fan, who served on the Virginia High School Sports League’s Executive Committee.
“He was always kind, humble and gracious. He was complimentary, never critical,” Daniel Soderholm, Culpeper High’s current principal, said of his predecessor. “His students and staff all remember him fondly. ... For someone that had the profound and positive impact that he had on so many lives, it is impossible to summarize his legacy in words.”
A three-sport athlete at Warrenton High School, Pearson majored in health and physical education at the University of Virginia, later earning a master’s of education degree in administration.
His career began in 1964 at Ann Wingfield Elementary School in Culpeper, where he taught physical education. Then came eight years in Fauquier County teaching health and physical education and varsity football and baseball. In 1973, he became Culpeper High’s athletic director, then served as assistant principal for instruction from 1975 to 1977.
Pearson became the school’s principal in 1977 and held that post until 1996.
“Bill Pearson was the best principal CCHS ever had,” said former School Board member Elizabeth Hutchins, referring to the school’s current building. “He treated the students, parents, teachers, secretaries, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians with respect. He received their respect in return.”
“He showed me the key to being an administrator in a school was to support the staff and students—regardless of pressure from those outside of the building, do what is right for the children and the staff that worked with them everyday,” School Board member Barbee Brown said.
Brown, who had Pearson as her principal at Culpeper High, was later hired by him as a teacher there. Openings were few in those years, she said.
“Imagine a school with little to no (teacher) turnover,” Brown said. “Plus, the graduates of CCHS at this time completed college after high school at the second highest rate in the state.”
Many of those interviewed about Pearson noted his steady leadership, how he was able to calmly diffuse tense situations.
“He was loved by everyone, even those he disciplined,” Hutchins said. “He listened and he cared.”
“It was never about him,” she added. “He didn’t have a big ego. He quietly steered the boat and stayed in the background so that his teachers and staff could do their jobs. He was a great man.”
Pearson grew up working on his father’s and grandmother’s farms in Hume, developing a love of animals and the land. He wanted to be a farmer, but his father insisted he go to college.
Pearson trained and raced Thoroughbreds, judged the Brandy Station Fireman’s Parade, attended 4-H horse and livestock shows, and tracked the progress of his alma mater’s Virginia Cavaliers sports teams.
An outdoorsman, he loved tending his vegetable garden and his animals—including horses, cattle, hogs, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, Guinea hens, cats and, very much, dogs.
“Oh my gosh, he was a Southern gentleman, with such calm manners, very soft spoken,” said Nancy Johnston, who taught Spanish at Culpeper High for 38 years and chaired its language department. “He had a servant’s heart. He was always picking up trash or mopping the floor.”
In fraught and emotional situations, students or teachers or parents would calm down after talking with Pearson and listening to him, she said. He broke up fights just by listening and remaining unruffled.
Pearson was always roaming his school’s hallways, not in his office doing paperwork, Johnston said. “He would walk down the hall and put his hand on a student’s shoulder and they’d stop what they were doing, if it was something they weren’t supposed to do,” she said.
One year, when students voted for the school’s most popular teacher, Pearson won. That was unheard of, she said.
And he cared deeply about his staff and colleagues. If a teacher had a sick child at home, he would cover for them, slipping into a classroom and teaching their students “as if it was the most natural thing in the world,” Johnston said.
“He let teachers teach. He did not micromanage them,” Brown said.
Every Christmas, Pearson and his daughter, Carrie, would bring pecan pies to the school division’s Central Office for people to enjoy.
Glenda Gum, an instructional administrative assistant who has been with Culpeper County Public Schools since 1991, worked with Pearson in a couple of different capacities.
When he ran Culpeper’s alternative education program, she saw him help middle and high school students who had difficulty coping in a regular school setting.
“He was able to show respect to everyone. Didn’t matter your color or your gender,” Gum said. “He was such a laidback person. He could get along with anybody.”
But Pearon could also be firm. “He did not suffer fools gladly,” she said. “You knew you were going to pay a price—but you knew it was a fair price.”
Nothing shook him, several people said.
Gum and Johnston recalled a sit-in at the high school’s auditorium by Black students, a situation that Gum said nowadays might prompt an administrator to call in police. Pearson defused the situation by conversing with, and listening to, the students.
“He just sat on the stage, talking with them,” Gum remembered.
Culpeper resident Maggie Lawrence, who taught English and drama for 20 years at Culpeper High, said Pearson “wasn’t just fair, he was fearless. By that, I mean that he could deal with students, teachers and parents in a common-sense, fair manner, and he wouldn’t let anyone--faculty or students--be abused if he were present.
“As a former teacher, I know how important it is to feel that your administrator hears you and values your work beyond just the usual feel-good but ultimately meaningless platitudes, and Bill was that kind of administrator,” the retired educator said. “The gift he had for the job is not taught in any college course. When he retired, that respect and genuine liking for his faculty went with him. He was missed then, and he’ll be missed even more now.”Thinking of his unflappable nature, she laughed at her daughter’s tales of getting behind the wheel with Pearson as a teen learning the rules of the road. After stepping down as Culpeper High principal, he returned to teach driver’s education.
“Many Culpeper students loved to tell of Mr. Pearson ... placing his cup of coffee on the dashboard of the car to reinforce low speed and control, or calmly talking them through the high-speed, off-road recovery exercise on the shoulder of the interstate,” his family noted in his obituary.
For his retirement, teachers and staff bought Pearson a horse stud fee with a direct line to Triple Crown winner Secretariat, giving birth to his horse Legacy, who lives on today, Brown said.
“I just wish everybody could have known Bill Pearson. He was a great man,” Gum said. “Talking with people over the last day and a half, we all have so many fond memories of him. Memories that made you laugh. Some made you cry, but all made you say, ‘Yup, that was Bill.’ ”
The educator’s obituary at Clore-English Funeral Home says, “Rather than a visitation, Bill preferred that those who knew him simply raise a glass of an adult beverage (perhaps bourbon?), offer a toast, and then tell a favorite Bill Pearson story or memory.”The family asks that people give in his name to the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department or Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team.