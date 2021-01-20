Culpeper mulls cigarette, meals tax authority

Culpeper is considering a new state authority that would let the county tax cigarettes, meals, admissions and lodging as cities and towns do.

In the past, Culpeper County has tried to enact a meals tax by voter referendum, but it always failed, according to County Administrator John Egertson. The new law, introduced by state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, removes the requirement for counties to hold a referendum to enact a meals tax.

Egertson told the Board of Supervisors’ Rules Committee at a meeting last week that the town absorbed many of the county’s restaurants in the 2012 boundary adjustment around Montanus Drive.

Local officials are already talking about enacting a transient occupancy tax on local AirBnb sites, he said.

“The big one would be the cigarette tax if the county is interested in implementing it,” Egertson said.

The new legislation allows Virginia counties to collect up to 40 cents per pack and a meals tax of up to 6 cents, effective July 1, 2021. The law gives counties the option to collect the tax through the commissioner of revenue’s and the treasurer’s offices, have the state collect it on its behalf or do so through a regional board as in Northern Virginia.