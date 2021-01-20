Culpeper mulls cigarette, meals tax authority

Culpeper is considering a new state authority that would let the county tax cigarettes, meals, admissions and lodging as cities and towns do.
In the past, Culpeper County has tried to enact a meals tax by voter referendum, but it always failed, according to County Administrator John Egertson. The new law, introduced by state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, removes the requirement for counties to hold a referendum to enact a meals tax.
Egertson told the Board of Supervisors’ Rules Committee at a meeting last week that the town absorbed many of the county’s restaurants in the 2012 boundary adjustment around Montanus Drive.
Local officials are already talking about enacting a transient occupancy tax on local AirBnb sites, he said.
“The big one would be the cigarette tax if the county is interested in implementing it,” Egertson said.
The new legislation allows Virginia counties to collect up to 40 cents per pack and a meals tax of up to 6 cents, effective July 1, 2021. The law gives counties the option to collect the tax through the commissioner of revenue’s and the treasurer’s offices, have the state collect it on its behalf or do so through a regional board as in Northern Virginia.
The Virginia Association of Counties and the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia prefer the local or regional approach, Culpeper County Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell said.
“For the past 25 years I have been around, counties have requested equal taxation authority and you now have it,” she told the Rules Committee.
Yowell said allowing the state to collect the local tax would remove local taxing authority while the regional approach takes a cut of the local taxes collected.
Keeping the cigarette tax collection local would require a local ordinance that would establish the administrative framework for future taxation of vaping and legalized marijuana, if approved by the Virginia General Assembly, Yowell said.
She noted revenue from taxing legalized marijuana would provide funding for public preschool.
But the supervisors’ Rules Committee put the brakes any new taxes at its meeting.
Board Chairman Gary Deal said he did not want to impose any new taxes on residents or businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic—or afterward. He said he would be willing to look at a local tax on marijuana, if marijuana is legalized.
“I’m not in favor of additional taxes,” Deal said.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates spoke in favor of a county meals tax, saying it is a voluntary tax that people pay when they go out to eat. A county tax on meals and on lodging could offset residents’ personal-property taxes, he said, noting “the amount of tourism in Culpeper.”
Bates added, like Deal, he did not want to place additional tax burdens on residents during the pandemic. He added he would consider a meals tax in the future.
Egertson told the committee Culpeper County already has the lowest personal property and real estate tax rates around. The county will need more tax revenues in the future to cover capital projects, he said.
Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger noted that many convenience stores in the county serve prepared food that could be taxed.
“Will be looking to see what the sales are out there,” he said, adding, “There is a tremendous amount of money being spent on prepared foods in the outlying areas.”
Rosenberger said the committee would take the new taking authority under advisement at this time.
Egertson said administration would look into the amount of revenue that could be generated from enacting a county meals tax, including at local wineries and breweries.
