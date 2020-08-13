Vowing to focus some of a second, $2.9 million round of federal CARES Act money toward boosting residents’ internet access, Culpeper supervisors this week reviewed past and current efforts at broadband expansion.
The county Board of Supervisors is leaning toward creating a Broadband Authority to oversee long-term projects such as delivering internet infrastructure to local homes and public places. The authority would be directed by citizen experts.
Unofficially, at its Tuesday meeting, the board selected Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood to chair the yet-to-be created authority. Underwood formerly worked for Orbitz Worldwide, which became Expedia. He said he is an expert in online hotel sales, but not laying fiber for high-speed internet.
The Culpeper panel would be similar to the already-created Orange Broadband Authority, in that neighboring county.
A broadband initiative will be very costly, Culpeper Board Chairman Gary Deal said.
Laura Loveday, a grant administrar in the county’s Economic Development Department, briefed supervisors on her office’s work over the past five years with various agencies, businesses, entities and individuals.
Those efforts have included studies, grant applications, resident surveys, adoption of a Culpeper Broadband Plan, mobile hotspot devices that residents borrow from the Culpeper County Library, 14 hotspots established at sites around the county, approving small towers, and initiatives with local companies that have succeeded and failed, she said.
Current initiatives include potential participation in a Dominion middle-mile fiber project; fiber through Rapidan Electrical Cooperative; more tower speculation in the Boston area; a mid-Atlantic broadband proposal for 206 miles of new middle-mile, open-access fiber to serve business, industry and technology parks; an application to build fiber to the Carver Center in Rapidan; potential funding for expanded residential internet through Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act; negotiations with Segra Lumos to serve the airpark and the Carver Center; and a Comcast 50-50 grant for laying fiber (homeowners would be responsible for $2,000 to $4,000 of the cost), Loveday said in her presentation.
In spite of all those efforts, Culpeper County has not seen extensive fiber expansion to deliver more reliable internet by any of the big companies building the infrastructure, Loveday said.
In the middle of her presentation, Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase--listening on the phone--said he was not interested in the past. “The year is 2020 and we are where we are and how do we move forward?” Chase said.
Deal said he didn’t hear anything about getting internet to Culpeper’s many still-unserved residents. They need the service immediately, he said, adding, “We need to do something about this now.”
One issue, said Loveday, is that big companies such as Comcast claim to serve areas that are not actually served. So when Culpeper applies for a grant to cover dead spots, service maps show that uncovered areas are covered, she said.
Supervisors talked at some length about the county’s franchise agreement with Comcast, which is set to expire in 2023.
At a minimum, the county is asking that timely reporting and mapping of Comcast’s physical infrastructure in Culpeper be part of any extension agreement, according to a staff report.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Gary Deal said it will be important to have the right person negotiate with Comcast to get the best deal to serve unserved areas.
Underwood said the county should, instead, send a notice of termination.
Jeffersonton Supervisor Brad Rosenberger said federal law should be changed to create more accurate internet service area maps to award federal grants.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said that process is too slow.
“We need to get something going now,” Frazier said, mentioning the upcoming start of schools and the many children and parents who are working from home. “I feel so sorry for so many people in this county.”
Underwood agreed, saying county efforts thus far hadn’t “gotten them very far.”
Broadband infrastructure is about competition, Frazier said.
County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis said she was “really worried” about how she said Comcast is misreporting the areas served by its internet access.
“It’s not about them providing the service,” Frazier said. “It’s whoever will provide the service.”
Later, Underwood said the board would further discuss creation of the Broadband Authority at its September meeting.
In the meantime, he said, the county will immediately advertise for local experts to apply to serve on the board-appointed authority.
He again mentioned a multi-year project in Nelson County, by Firefly, to extend high-speed internet to every home there.
“I 100 percent support fiber to homes,” Underwood said, adding that, “Each area has different challenges … fiber to the home is the gold standard.”
He said any project should be cost-effective and far-reaching, with quality coverage and coordination with existing infrastructure.
Expanding wireless capabilities, deploying hotspots and working with Comcast are near-term solutions, Underwood said.
Also in the near term, Culpeper County will explore working with Fauquier County and a company, Data Stream, to potentially serve 2,000 residents on the northern end of Culpeper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.