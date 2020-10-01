Culpeper museum, visitors center stay closed, for now

Along with museums and visitors centers across the state, the Museum of Culpeper History and the Culpeper Visitors Center closed their doors in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Now, as news trickles forth about similar institutions starting to open at limited capacity as coronavirus restrictions loosen, what are our local attractions doing and will they be welcoming visitors sometime soon?
Not yet, officials say.
“We’ve been taking it one month at a time, trying to decide if we can safely accommodate our visitors and set up our small spaces for social distancing,” said Museum Director Morgan Pierce in a recent phone interview.
He said the museum board will consider the question again in mid-October.
“When we do reopen it will most certainly be on a limited schedule out of concern for the health and safety of our volunteers,” Pierce said, adding that many of those volunteers are potentially at risk for the virus, due to age and health conditions.
Pierce said he and his staff have been busy preparing new exhibits for guests.
“There’s one about the A.P. Hill building, about its history and various uses over the years as a house and retail establishment, and the restorations it has undergone,” he said. “Also we have an exhibit about the town’s bicentennial celebration of 1959.”
Support Local Journalism
He said the bicentennial’s Queen of Culpeper recently donated her gown, photographs and news articles about the occasion, as well as the actual key to Culpeper that she received.
“We plan to release a video series to distribute online on all our digital platforms,” Pierce said.
Over the past months he and his staff have been improving the museum’s website, and that soon a preview will be released about all the new virtual programming that will be available over the internet.
“We also have a third exhibit, ‘Crazy Quilts of Culpeper,’ coming in the next few weeks as well,” Pierce said. “Most of these quilts are sewn by the same family or the same church, and many include the names, marriage years and birth years of individuals, sewn into the quilt—preserved in stitches.”
Though the museum has been fortunate to receive some CARES Act funding to address the challenges presented by closing their doors for months because of COVID-19, Pierce said the museum has had severe budget cuts and is suffering from a lack of funding during this difficult time.
“We welcome donations of any size, should people be inclined to give,” he said. More information may be found on the museum’s website.
Paige Read, director of economic development and tourism for the Town of Culpeper, said for herself and her staff, focus has been redirected to supporting local businesses in their struggle to make it through the pandemic.
“Visitors Centers are classified as high risk, because of the foot traffic, person to object traffic, person to surface traffic and person to person traffic,” she said in an interview Thursday. “We remain closed in an effort to minimize risk.”
Read’s staff has been busy securing personal protective equipment for businesses, helping them navigate supply chain challenges, respond to workforce issues, and in the early days even toiled to make hand sanitizer for use in local establishments.
“Finding, fielding, researching and then educating our business community on grants, loans, relief packages, permissible operations and new regulations and policy has taken all our effort and time,” Read said.
540/317-2986
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!