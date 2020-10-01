Culpeper museum, visitors center stay closed, for now

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the bicentennial’s Queen of Culpeper recently donated her gown, photographs and news articles about the occasion, as well as the actual key to Culpeper that she received.

“We plan to release a video series to distribute online on all our digital platforms,” Pierce said.

Over the past months he and his staff have been improving the museum’s website, and that soon a preview will be released about all the new virtual programming that will be available over the internet.

“We also have a third exhibit, ‘Crazy Quilts of Culpeper,’ coming in the next few weeks as well,” Pierce said. “Most of these quilts are sewn by the same family or the same church, and many include the names, marriage years and birth years of individuals, sewn into the quilt—preserved in stitches.”

Though the museum has been fortunate to receive some CARES Act funding to address the challenges presented by closing their doors for months because of COVID-19, Pierce said the museum has had severe budget cuts and is suffering from a lack of funding during this difficult time.

“We welcome donations of any size, should people be inclined to give,” he said. More information may be found on the museum’s website.