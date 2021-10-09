Culpeper museum's fundraiser proves a hit

Nearly 120 people turned out last week for History Alfresco, the Museum of Culpeper History‘s largest annual fundraiser.
Held at Culpeper’s Mountain Run Winery the evening of Thursday, Oct. 7, the event included a local-history trivia contest, a silent auction of items donated by county businesses, and live music by classic blues trio Bryan Jacobs and Remington Steel. Peppers Grill, Mountain Run Winery and Far Gohn Brewery catered the food and beverages.
Loudoun County historian Eugene Scheel was the event’s keynote speaker. Formerly a Washington Post columnist and National Geographic mapmaker, Scheel researched and illustrated historical maps of Culpeper, Madison, Fauquier, Prince William, Clarke and Rappahannock counties.
In the 1990s, he was contracted to conduct a countywide survey of Culpeper historic sites that culminated in publication of a detailed map of his findings. A print of that map hangs today in the Culpeper Public Library. Copies of it were available for signing during the museum’s History Alfresco event.
In 1982, the Culpeper Historical Society published Scheel’s book, “Culpeper: A Virginia County’s History Through 1920.”
Attendance at this year’s fundraiser was up from 2019, the museum said. In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum put the event on hold.
2021’s fundraiser was the 16th year the museum held History Alfresco.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the success of the event this year,” said John Christiansen, the museum’s executive director. “In past years, planning for the fundraiser began in January or February; this year, we started in July. We really didn’t know what to expect or what people could support during the post-pandemic recovery, and really wanted to focus more on providing an opportunity for people to come together.
“We’ve had an incredible response in terms of participation, from attendees to silent-auction contributors,” Christiansen added. “It’s been a success beyond all of our expectations, and we can’t thank the Culpeper community enough for their support.”