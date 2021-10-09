Culpeper museum's fundraiser proves a hit

Attendance at this year’s fundraiser was up from 2019, the museum said. In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum put the event on hold.

2021’s fundraiser was the 16th year the museum held History Alfresco.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the success of the event this year,” said John Christiansen, the museum’s executive director. “In past years, planning for the fundraiser began in January or February; this year, we started in July. We really didn’t know what to expect or what people could support during the post-pandemic recovery, and really wanted to focus more on providing an opportunity for people to come together.

“We’ve had an incredible response in terms of participation, from attendees to silent-auction contributors,” Christiansen added. “It’s been a success beyond all of our expectations, and we can’t thank the Culpeper community enough for their support.”