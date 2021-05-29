Culpeper NAACP awards scholarships to area students

Chantel Moore plans to study international relations and eventually pursue a Master’s degree in security studies. Blackmon wrote, “Moore is an accomplished student with a strong sense of service to her community and her country; she has demonstrated this through her high school achievements as well as her goals to work for either the CIA or the Navy.”

Macey Moore plans to attend Ferrum College in the fall and pursue a degree in Elementary Education with a minor in psychology. “A leader and a scholar, Moore volunteers with several community organizations, is a member of the National Honor Society, and has excelled in athletics,” Blackmon said.

Mahida Rehman plans to attend Northern Virginia Community College and then Virginia Tech. “Rehman’s ambition, drive, intelligence and work ethic, as well as her sense of service to her community, have prepared her well for the degree in criminal justice that she hopes to pursue,” the NAACP said.

“Paige Rankins, who will attend the University of Virginia in the fall, has consistently excelled as a scholar-athlete in her high school years,” Blackmon wrote. “She plans to study pre-med and eventually specialize in rheumatology.”