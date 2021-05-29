Culpeper NAACP awards scholarships to area students

Seven Culpeper-area high school students won scholarships in 2021 bestowed by Culpeper’s NAACP branch, the civil rights group said in a statement Friday. It is the largest number of scholarships awarded in a single year in the branch’s history.
According to Laurel Blackmon, the branch’s education chair, the Culpeper branch—which also serves Madison and Rappahannock counties—gave six scholarships to Eastern View High School students: Lloyd Elliot Davis (Elliot), Hailey Dodson, Chantel Moore, Macey Moore, Mahida Rehman, and Paige Rankins.
Culpeper County High School’s Reilly Tanner was also awarded a scholarship. He plans to study acting and performance at Western Carolina University, where he has hoped to go since the age of seven, Blackmon stated. “He has delighted audiences as a stage actor throughout his high school years and hopes to eventually be a voice actor with Disney one day,” she wrote.
EVHS recipient Elliot Davis plans to double major in musical theater and computer information systems at James Madison University. “A well-rounded student, Davis took 30 hours at Germanna Community College in addition to his high school courses, worked a part-time job, and participated in many school activities,” Blackmon wrote.
Hailey Dodson plans to pursue a nursing degree and become a traveling nurse. “She has been active in community service programs and maintained a stellar GPA in addition to working several jobs while in high school,” the release stated.
Chantel Moore plans to study international relations and eventually pursue a Master’s degree in security studies. Blackmon wrote, “Moore is an accomplished student with a strong sense of service to her community and her country; she has demonstrated this through her high school achievements as well as her goals to work for either the CIA or the Navy.”
Macey Moore plans to attend Ferrum College in the fall and pursue a degree in Elementary Education with a minor in psychology. “A leader and a scholar, Moore volunteers with several community organizations, is a member of the National Honor Society, and has excelled in athletics,” Blackmon said.
Mahida Rehman plans to attend Northern Virginia Community College and then Virginia Tech. “Rehman’s ambition, drive, intelligence and work ethic, as well as her sense of service to her community, have prepared her well for the degree in criminal justice that she hopes to pursue,” the NAACP said.
“Paige Rankins, who will attend the University of Virginia in the fall, has consistently excelled as a scholar-athlete in her high school years,” Blackmon wrote. “She plans to study pre-med and eventually specialize in rheumatology.”
Blackmon said 2021 has been a unique year and the organization is thrilled to be able to offer so many scholarships, thanks to the generosity of the area’s community.
“These students are inspiring, and we are honored to be able to provide support as they pursue their dreams and continue to serve their communities in meaningful ways,” Blackmon said.
NAACP Culpeper Branch President Uzziah Harris said offering students a chance at education offers them a key to improving their own lives as well as improving the world around them.
“An educated society is a more tolerant and compassionate society, an educated society is a safer society, an educated society is a society that will not only survive but thrive,” Harris said. “The NAACP is glad to do its part in contributing to the lives of young people and ensuring them an opportunity to not only continue in their educational pursuits but to spearhead the effort in being the next generation of change agents in a thriving society.”
NAACP scholarships are awarded annually to high school students in Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.
The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets virtually every third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Once members can gather safely, in-person meetings will likely be held at the Culpeper County Library. Find more information at www.naacpculpeper.org.