Culpeper NAACP awards scholarships

The NAACP Culpeper Branch, also serving Madison and Rappahannock Counties, has awarded five scholarships to area high school students, the chapter announced late Monday.

Three students from Eastern View High School received scholarships: Kanieicia Booker, Aralyse French, and Kris Patel, the news release stated.

According to the release, Kaniecia Booker plans to study Psychology at Virginia State University, and her ultimate goal is to become a child psychologist.

“Booker is a natural leader who worked throughout high school not only on her academics, but also within her community to improve the lives of others,” the release stated. “She is a volunteer at her church, where she is also a minister-in-training, and she worked as a teacher in the Early Head Start Program in Culpeper.”

Aralyse French plans to study English at Virginia State University, and her ultimate goal is to return to Culpeper to teach low-income, underrepresented students, the release said.

“Passionate about service, French volunteered with Culpeper Youth Basketball throughout high school while also serving as the Eastern View Basketball Team manager and a member of the EVHS Cyclone Committee,” according to the release.

Kris Patel will attend the University of Virginia, the release stated, where he will pursue degrees in Biology and Computer Science. After college, Patel plans to pursue a career that works to make the world better—through agriculture.

“A talented and highly successful student, he has received numerous awards throughout high school while also volunteering in his community and school as a teacher at BAPS Shiri Swaminarayan Temple, a leader on the Executive Council at Eastern View, and a member of the Superintendent Student Advisory Group,” the release stated.

Culpeper County High School’s Cole Radwadowski was also awarded a scholarship, the NAACP chapter said. An active member of the NAACP, Radwadowski contributed to the Freedom Fund event in 2021 and worked to raise funds through sales of his original artwork.

“A highly successful scholar-athlete, Radwadowski is a gifted writer and runner,” according to the release. “He has received numerous awards and honors throughout high school, including serving as the President of both the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. He plans to pursue architecture at the University of Virginia and continue his work to champion issues like sustainability and racial equity.”

The local civil rights group said Natalee Coates of Madison County High School was also awarded a scholarship, adding that Coates was one of the top students in her class and was a part of the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School Program, which required her to complete AP and Dual Enrollment level courses.

“She also served on the Principal’s Cabinet and as a mentor,” the release stated. “Coates will attend the University of Lynchburg and plans to pursue a career in the field of criminal justice.”

Dr. Laurel Blackmon, NAACP Culpeper education committee chair said that the area’s students are inspiring.

“These scholarship recipients reflect a generation’s commitment to community and justice and making the world a better place,” Blackmon said in a statement. “It is our privilege to be able to support them through the work of the NAACP.”

NAACP scholarships are awarded annually to high school students in Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties. The mission of the NAACP is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets every third Thursday of the month at 7 pm. Visit www.naacpculpeper.org for more information, including details on how to join the NAACP’s ongoing efforts to work for equality both locally and nationally.