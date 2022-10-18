Culpeper NAACP gives Presidents Award to Montpelier Descendants group

NAACP Culpeper Branch #7058 recently presented the President’s Award to the Montpelier Descendants Committee and staff at James Madison’s Montpelier in recognition of “honest and inclusive interpretive programming” and commitment to the structural parity agreement established in 2021.

The honor was bestowed at the sold-out 41st Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Oct. 1 in Culpeper, featuring a variety of speakers and musical performances. The event raised funds for scholarships, educational programs, and other initiatives of the NAACP branch also representing Madison and Rappahannock.

Highlights included the Montpelier presentation, according to a recent release.

“One of the reasons we chose the theme ‘Holding On to Truth and Sharing Our Stories’ for this year’s Freedom Fund event is because we know how difficult this mission continues to be,” stated the Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris, NAACP Culpeper President, in presenting the award.

“We’ve seen this when school systems are forced to whitewash curriculum in a misguided effort to protect children from difficult history. We’ve seen this as school boards—right here in our tri-county area—attempt to ban voices, such as those of James Baldwin, Dr. King, and Toni Morrison, that speak the truth of the Black American experience.

When people push back against museums and cultural sites as they attempt to share the complete truth of the nation’s history, it challenges the mission of Holding On to Truth and Sharing Our Stories, Harris added.

“There is perhaps no more disturbing example of this than what occurred at Montpelier, the home of James Madison, over the past year,” he said.

Harris referred to the foundation’s now-reversed decision to rescind the parity agreement. The Montpelier Descendants Committee and community, along with Montpelier staff, held firm in their commitment to the agreement and ultimately prevailed in moving forward with the agreement intact, the Culpeper Branch NAACP release stated.

James French, the founding chair of the Montpelier Descendants Committee, and Dr. Katie Crawford-Lackey, director of the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution at Montpelier, were on hand to receive the award at the Freedom Fund Banquet.

It recognized “your commitment to honoring the true and complete history of the Montpelier historic site, including its enslaved community and their descendants, and your unwavering belief in the power of truth and the promise of reconciliation and healing,” Harris said.

The event also included remarks by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama. Jones spoke of his experience prosecuting the perpetrators of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., where four little girls were killed in 1963.

He said was privileged to attend the investiture of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the court, the day before the banquet in Culpeper.

The Rev. Dr. Milton Branch Sr. provided the keynote address, focusing on the theme, with highlights of his own career in civil rights action. Throughout his years of activism, Branch has met civil rights leaders such as Rep. John Lewis, James Farmer, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the release stated.

Gabrielle Williams, a high school senior from Culpeper County, read her award-winning essay and was joined by her family at the event. Williams was one of three students honored for winning the Black History Month essay contest last February. Five scholarship winners were also recognized. The banquet featured musical performances by Marcus Ellerbe and Levitical Praise.

The Freedom Fund Banquet is held annually on the first Saturday in October.