The Culpeper chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held its first teen book club at the Culpeper County Library on Sept. 5.

While the event only attracted a small number of people, those who came were excited about the prospects of discussing books that changed their view of the world.

The club discussed “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, a story about a young Black girl who investigates the death of her friend who died as a result of a police shooting.

“I’ve always loved reading, since I was little, and I think that reading could fix a lot of issues facing today’s world,” said Angela Sapp, 16, on why she decided to join the book club.

Sapp, a student from Culpeper County High School, said “The Hate U Give” had a big personal impact which caused her to pause and consider what was going on. Specifically, she said she thought about the events during the Coronavirus pandemic and believes Thomas’ book is a good method of explaining such events.

“I think it’ll help people see the world through another person’s viewpoint,” said Sapp, who plans to attend the next club meeting when it is announced.

Club’s volunteer Tracy Wormack, a substitute teacher from Eastern View High School, said she volunteered her time with the new club “to know that there are young people who want to read and to see that they’re interested in social issues and making the world better. I’m all about world peace and making the world a better place, so if young people want to get together and do that, then we should be supportive of that.”

The book club was the brainchild of the Culpeper NAACP’s education committee, which has the task of creating ways to engage younger people with its message.

“The education committee talked about ways to serve our community and educate in ways that were different and more fun and innovative than just advocating the school board, so we came up with the teen book club, which engages young people who have a strong voice and are eager to collaborate with us,” said Dr. Laurel Blackmon, director of education for the Culpeper NAACP.

According to Blackmon, the organization has been involved in many ways to get younger people involved in their community, including voter registration drives at local high schools and several adult programs.

Blackmon also said the local NAACP will take lessons learned from this first event and find ways to make it more attractive to teenagers. The education director said the next teen book club will be scheduled for sometime in October.

For more information on the Culpeper NAACP and its teen book club, visit naacpculpeper.org.