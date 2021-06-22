Culpeper NAACP interacts with law enforcement in Zoom meeting

Around three dozen local citizens attended a recent Zoom session hosted by Culpeper Branch NAACP with local law enforcement, aimed at boosting community relations in an era when interaction has sometimes had fatal results.
The virtual conversation June 17 with residents, local politicians, community organizers and historians along with members of the Culpeper Police Dept. and Virginia State Police was civil, productive and relevant, focusing on ways to better engage and successes seen here.
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office was invited to attend, but did not. The agency’s PIO did not immediately respond to the Star-Exponent for a comment.
The Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office declined due to a scheduling conflict, said NAACP Culpeper Branch President Uzziah Harris.
He introduced the meeting, saying everyone knows there is work to be done regarding the image and perception of law enforcement and its interactions with communities of color.
Culpeper law enforcement members take the initiative, he added, and do not sit back and wait for others to ask what is wrong.
Harris asked how the community could best support cops in seeing more positive interaction with the community.
Trooper Stuart Pauley and 1st Sgt. James White participated from the Culpeper VSP District Office recruiting division. Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins and Operations Capt. Tim Chilton participated with the town.
Pauley said the state agency is doing what it can to “right the wrong.” He said what would really help is to have the endorsement of organizations like the NAACP.
“We do diligence in holding our troopers accountable, changed our policies to better fit law enforcement of the day,” he said. “To have your endorsement in society, the more help and more voice we have out there the easier it will be for us to enforce what needs to be enforced.”
Chilton spoke for continued dialogue with the NAACP and an open door policy where folks can come to them at any time.
Culpeper PD has more than half dozen officers dedicated strictly to community policing and events, he said.
“That has proved itself over and over a million times,” Chilton said, noting local officers marched with organizers of last year’s Black Lives Matter rally following the murder of George Floyd. And there was dialogue leading up to the peaceful assembly, “made sure it went off without a hitch,” he said. Chilton said the agency is 100 percent engaged with the community and will continue as such.
Chief Jenkins, who regularly announces new hires and vacancies at the PD at town council meetings, said one of the biggest challenges is finding the right people to do police work.
“Folks that will fit in for our community, [who] has that same culture and mindset,” he said.
It’s hard to recruit minorities “as everyone is exiting the business because of what is going on in the country, what the media portrays,” he said.
Jenkins added, “Our community is not what you see on the 6 o’clock news. Culpeper is not what is going on across other parts of the state and country. Our community should get high marks for that.”
Chilton spoke for conducting psychological checks on candidates to “weed out folks” with a background of use-of-force issues. He also supported continued exams and follow-up counseling during one’s career.
Like in the military, law enforcement officers witness death and other traumatic events, leading to PTSD, Chilton said.
“We see just as much as the military,” he said. “Sometimes in combat zones those things push some folks a little bit further than they should.”
White said most applicants who show up at the VSP academy are there because they want to protect and serve their communities. It’s an important thing to remember in not being heavy-handed in making arrests.
“Reminding younger officers to remember why you’re here, I am part of the community as well so it’s important for me to always represent myself as positively as I can,” he said, including treating others as you want to be treated and maintaining professionalism.
One question from a citizen attendee was about the thin blue line and the flag flown depicting it. The symbol was flown by hate groups at Unite the Right Rally and could be viewed as anti-BLM, the question read.
Chief Jenkins said the thin blue line has been around a long time, the entire 43 years he has been in the profession.
“Perhaps the Trump movement or those rallies has brought some idiots and criminals, and some bad taste, but that is very disappointing. There is a difference between crime and protection, there’s a thin margin there,” he said.
Culpeper law enforcement responded to a question about the legalization of marijuana July 1 with Chilton saying, “It will be touchy for all of us because it changed the way we have to police.” He said the PD recently retired one of its cannabis-sniffing K9s.
Chief Jenkins encouraged Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, on the call, to engage in the conversation. Jenkins called legalization a complete mistake, rushed through too quickly at the state level.
He supported changes to harsh penalties and criminal records related to marijuana but felt that legalizing pot would worsen the mental health crisis in communities and lead youth astray.
Freitas, who supported decriminalization in the legislature, called it a difficult issue. He said he was not philosophically opposed to legalization in that the cost of incarcerating people for it outweighed any negative.
Freitas complained regulatory components of the legalization had not yet been finalized regarding sale of and policing of the plant.
Freitas said he “went off on that liberty streak” in supporting cannabis decriminalization, saying using it does not hurt anyone else so it “does not allow the government to come in and intervene.”
The local delegate added he voted against legalization because of the lack of framework.
Mental health and police interaction was another topic for the recent Zoom meeting.
“It’s on us to stay educated,” said Pauley, saying they have to follow certain protocols in transporting people to the hospital and then calling a social worker to assess the situation.
Police officers are not mental health workers, Jenkins said, yet many calls are received in which people are sick but not committing a crime. Culpeper PD finally has an embedded mental health clinician, in training, Jenkins said, that will co-respond on related calls.
The real crisis, the chief said, is the absence of mental health beds.
When encountering people in mental health crisis, added White, police must remember they are the professionals.
“Whether they are aggressive or passive we are dealing with a situation that is not criminal in nature,” he said. “We don’t always have to deal force with force. This person has a sickness – remember your humanity.”
