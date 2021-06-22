Culpeper NAACP interacts with law enforcement in Zoom meeting

Pauley said the state agency is doing what it can to “right the wrong.” He said what would really help is to have the endorsement of organizations like the NAACP.

“We do diligence in holding our troopers accountable, changed our policies to better fit law enforcement of the day,” he said. “To have your endorsement in society, the more help and more voice we have out there the easier it will be for us to enforce what needs to be enforced.”

Chilton spoke for continued dialogue with the NAACP and an open door policy where folks can come to them at any time.

Culpeper PD has more than half dozen officers dedicated strictly to community policing and events, he said.

“That has proved itself over and over a million times,” Chilton said, noting local officers marched with organizers of last year’s Black Lives Matter rally following the murder of George Floyd. And there was dialogue leading up to the peaceful assembly, “made sure it went off without a hitch,” he said. Chilton said the agency is 100 percent engaged with the community and will continue as such.

Chief Jenkins, who regularly announces new hires and vacancies at the PD at town council meetings, said one of the biggest challenges is finding the right people to do police work.