Culpeper nail salon owner charged with 2nd count of sexual assault on a customer

A Culpeper nail salon operator faces a second charge of misdemeanor sexual battery in an another alleged incident involving a customer police say occurred last year in his shop in the 15100 block of Montanus Dr.

Pham “Charlie” Chuong Ngoc Tran, 50, of Culpeper was served the second warrant on April 6 and has been released on bond until trial, according to a release on Tuesday from Culpeper PD spokeswoman Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

The second alleged incident was reported to police following Tran’s initial arrest March 24.

This latest reported victim was a customer at the salon on May 2, 2021 with Tran as her nail technician. After the appointment, he allegedly offered the woman a massage, covered her face with a towel and inappropriately touched her body without permission or consent, according to Cole.

The first alleged incident involving Tran occurred March 17, 2022. On March 18, the Culpeper PD began receiving reports about a Facebook post on behalf of an anonymous female subject alleging she had been assaulted at a local nail salon by the owner.

Multiple posters alleged having similar experiences with the same salon owner. Throughout the morning, citizens reached out to officers as well as messaging the CPD Facebook page, Cole said.

Later on March 18, the anonymous female contacted police directly and filed a report and Tran was charged. The purported victim had a late day appointment March 17 that ran past the close of business, Cole said. After finishing work on her nails, Tran led the victim into a private back room away from her companion.

When she tried to leave, the nail shop owner reportedly touched her body without consent or permission. The woman was able to leave the location with her companion without further incident.

Anyone else who would like to file a report is encouraged to do so by contacting 540/727-7900 or tips@culpeperva.gov. This an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Tim Sisk at 540/829-5535. Callers can remain anonymous calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or at culpeperpd.org.