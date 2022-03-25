Culpeper nail salon owner charged with sexual battery

A Culpeper nail salon operator has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in an alleged incident March 17 in the shop on in the 15100 block of Montanus Dr.

Pham “Charlie” Chuong Ngoc Tran, 50, of Culpeper is accused of inappropriately touching a female customer without her consent or permission, according to a news release Friday afternoon from Culpeper Master Police Officer J.C. Cole, agency spokesperson.

On March 18, the department began receiving reports about a Facebook post made by the administrator of private group on behalf of an anonymous female subject. The anonymous woman alleged she had been assaulted at a local nail salon by the owner.

Multiple posters alleged having similar experiences with the same salon owner. Throughout the morning, citizens reached out to officers as well as messaging the CPD Facebook page, Cole said.

Later on March 18, the anonymous female contacted police directly and filed a report. As a result of this investigation, Ngoc Tran was charged, arrested and held in the Culpeper County jail.

Police said it was determined the reported victim was a customer at the salon on March 17 when Ngoc Tran was her nail technician.

She had a late day appointment that ran past the close of business, Cole said. After finishing work on her nails, Ngoc Tran led the victim into a private back room away from her companion. When she tried to leave, the incident of alleged sexual battery occurred. The woman was able to leave the location with her companion without further incident.

This was not her first suspicious interaction with Ngoc Tran but it was the first alleged battery, police said. Based on allegations made during the investigation, it is possible other possible victims exist.

Anyone who would like to file a report is encouraged to do so by contacting 540/727-7900 or tips@culpeperva.gov. This an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Tim Sisk at 540/829-5535. Callers can remain anonymous calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or at culpeperpd.org.